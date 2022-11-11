14 Students Seek GUSA Senate Seats

Georgetown University students will vote to elect seven Class of 2026 representatives and four at-large representatives in the Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Senate this week.

Ten first-year and four at-large candidates have campaigned for the upcoming GUSA elections. Common issues appearing on candidates’ platforms included improving transportation, expanding dining options and increasing awareness about GUSA’s role on campus. Polls open Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. and will close Nov. 12 at 10 p.m.

First-year candidates include Meriam Ahmad (COL ’26), George Currie (COL ’26), Dylan Davis (COL ’26), Seth Edwards (COL ’26), Rhea Iyer (COL ’26), Taeeon Kong (COL ’26), Ryan Lee (SFS ’26), Hilary Orozco (COL ’26), Dylan Phan (COL ’26) and Andrew Wong (SFS ’26).

Joshua Bernard-Pearl (SFS ’25), Rob Arzano (COL ’24), María Victoria Almeida Vazquez (SFS ’25) and incumbent Manahal Fazal (SFS ’24) are running uncontested for the at-large seats.

Iyer said she wants to ensure that Georgetown administrators better consider student concerns.

“At Georgetown, there’s a culture of the university administration ignoring student voices,” Iyer wrote to The Hoya. “But, there is also a thriving community of students who are working to uplift each other. I’m running for GUSA to ensure student voice is centered in all projects the university embarks on.”

Orozco said her goal is to better represent first-generation and low-income students if elected to GUSA.

“I want to assist the first-generation community by allocating some of our resources to GSP (Georgetown Scholars Program) and cultural clubs that help minority students feel welcome within our community,” Orozco wrote to The Hoya. “As a first-generation and low-income student, focusing on the group that I am associated with allows me to connect closely with students on a personal level.”

Lee said ensuring that administrators are aware of GUSA’s actions and take resolutions seriously is important, suggesting that GUSA should routinely send resolutions to relevant administrators.

“Right now, passed resolutions aren’t even read by relevant administrators,” Lee wrote to The Hoya. “This is an issue when it comes to actualizing objectives outlined in a given resolution, because Senators and administrators aren’t on the same page. While Senators have lobbied and deliberated to get a resolution passed, administrators have no idea what’s going on.”

Kassidy Angelo/The Hoya | Students selected seven GUSA senators to represent the Class of 2026 from a pool of ten candidates, along with four at-large representatives who ran uncontested.

Multiple candidates, including Phan and Ahmad, have called for the extension of hours at Leo’s until 9 p.m. Alternatively, Edwards said GUSA should consider the ways that change would affect campus staff.

“I have avoided calling for longer Leo’s hours because from what I have heard from workers at Leo’s, it will put more weight upon them when they are already overburdened and underpaid,” Edwards wrote to The Hoya. “We need to place pressure upon the administration to meet workers’ demands, including hiring more workers, pushing for improved raises, and encouraging retention of existing staff over the usage of outside contractors.”

Davis said his campaign is focused on creating more support for first-years through increasing funding for health services and advocating for more efficient responses to work orders.

“I have experienced firsthand the lack of support that many of us freshmen are facing during this crucial period of transition,” Davis wrote to The Hoya. “Whether in terms of the inefficient work order system, underfunded health resources like GERMS and CAPS, or lack of freshmen-specific resources, I know that I have the wherewithal, fortitude, and passion to be a strong advocate for the class of 2026.”

Ahmad, Iyer and Currie all said they want to expand Georgetown University Transportation Shuttle (GUTS) bus services to weekends and increase the geographic boundaries of SafeRide accessibility.

Currie in particular said it is important to listen to students’ concerns and expand GUTS services in accordance with their needs.

“It is essential to provide GUTS bus access on the weekends and expand the SafeRide program to make it more useful for students,” Currie wrote to The Hoya. “It will be difficult to bring about these programs, especially in a way that is sustainable and considerate for our Georgetown transportation workers.”