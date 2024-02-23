February 23, 2024

‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ Continues an Unprecedented Streak of High-Quality Action Flicks
Matteo Sachman, ‘Carefree, Spontaneous’ Hoya First-Year, Dies at 19
'Invincible' Season Two, Part One: Crammed, but a Must-Watch
Former D.C. Council Member Challenges Longtime D.C. Congresswoman in 2024 Election
Students Voice Concerns After Intruders Enters Dorm, Campus Buildings
‘The Boys in the Boat’ Struggles to Stay Afloat
Georgetown Students Continue Fight to Kick Starbucks Off Campus
Current Georgetown Law Student Ashwin Ramaswami Runs for Georgia State Senate
SJP Urges University to Divest from Companies Supporting Israel in Rally During Parents Weekend
Rabbi Daniel Schaefer to Leave Georgetown, Search for Replacement Commences
