Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

WOMEN’S LACROSSE | Still Winless at Home, Hoyas Fall 20-4 to Harvard

Hoya women’s lacrosse was crushed by Harvard 20-4, as the Hoyas were unable to keep up on both sides of the field.
By John Ehrmann, Sports Staff WriterFebruary 29, 2024
GUHoyas+%7C+Georgetown+womens+lacrosse+suffered+a+disappointing+20-4+loss+to+Harvard%2C+despite+a+promising+start+to+the+season.
GUHoyas | Georgetown’ women’s lacrosse suffered a disappointing 20-4 loss to Harvard, despite a promising start to the season.

Having dropped their home opener 13-6 to Rutgers, the Georgetown University women’s lacrosse team sought a reset as they took on the Harvard Crimson at Cooper Field on Feb. 23.

However, Harvard (3-0) rode a huge first quarter to dispatch Georgetown (2-3) 20-4, handing the Hoyas a second consecutive loss.

The Crimson came out strong in the first, winning possession at the opening draw and marching quickly into Hoya territory. Within 90 seconds, Harvard ended their first possession of the game with a goal to open the scoring.   

Two straight fouls by Georgetown yielded free positions for Harvard, and the Crimson capitalized both times to go up 3-0. Facing a three-goal deficit after just three minutes, the Hoyas desperately needed to find their rhythm.

Struggling in the circle, the Hoyas ceded draw control to the Crimson once again. Georgetown’s defense, however, stood firm, and junior goaltender Leah Warehime earned her first save of the afternoon.  

Having spent the early minutes of the game playing in their own half, the Hoyas finally had an opportunity to challenge the Crimson defense. Following the save, the Hoyas settled into Crimson territory and sophomore attacker Gracie Driggs punched in a shot on goal, giving Georgetown its first score of the game.

Minutes later, junior attacker Emma Gebhardt put another past the goalie, dropping Harvard’s lead to just one goal with about half of the first quarter still to play.

Just as the Hoyas looked poised to take control of the match, the momentum drastically shifted — the Crimson scored eight unanswered goals in the final eight minutes of first-quarter action, extending their lead to 11-2.

Nonetheless, the Hoyas entered the second quarter with resolve, seeking to stay competitive and claw their way back from a tough deficit. After winning the opening draw, Georgetown drove downfield, but failed to score. Even so, the defense stood firm, applying more pressure and holding the Crimson scoreless through the opening minutes of the second period.  

Unfortunately for Georgetown, Harvard eventually managed to break through the Hoya defense, scoring their 12th goal of the afternoon on a leaping shot. This was all Harvard needed to return to their scoring ways, adding another three goals to the stat sheet by the end of the second quarter.  

Trailing 15-2 at halftime, the Hoyas needed an incredible display of both firm defense and explosive offense to remain in the game. Despite losing the opening draw, the Hoyas gained possession and had a few opportunities to score. They failed to capitalize on those early possessions, and Harvard responded with its 16th goal after roughly three minutes.

A combination of fouls and turnovers by Georgetown further played into the hands of Harvard, and the Crimson led the Hoyas 19-2 at the end of the third quarter.  

Not yet willing to throw in the towel, Georgetown remained competitive in the fourth quarter. After gaining possession and searching for an opportunity, the Hoyas finally broke through the Crimson defense. After about two and a half minutes, senior midfielder Tessa Brooks scored off a free position shot, breaking the Hoyas’ long scoreless streak and injecting new life into the offense.

GUHoyas | Senior midfielder Tessa Brooks scored a goal late in the 20-4 defeat.

A few minutes later, Georgetown capitalized on a Harvard turnover, with sophomore midfielder Leanna Tsahalis adding another goal to the Hoyas’ total to cut the deficit to 19-4.  

Despite this late spark, the game proved out of reach for the Hoyas. Another late goal by Harvard made the final score 20-4 as time wound down.  

Harvard dominated Georgetown in nearly every statistical category as the team outshot the Hoyas 33-14 (29-9 on goal), forced 12 turnovers while only ceding 9, won 17-of-27 draws and went 5-of-6 on free position shots. 

Crimson attacker Riley Campbell stood out with 8 points on 5 goals and 3 assists, along with 3 draw controls. Fellow Harvard attackers Callie Hem and Caroline Mullahy both had 6 points.

Of note is Georgetown’s decision to sub in first-year goalkeeper Olivia Shinsato for Warehime at the half. The defense did neither goalie any favors, as they combined for a .310 save percentage.

The Hoyas fell 10-9 on the road against No. 15 Johns Hopkins (4-2) on Feb. 28. Georgetown will look to break its three-game losing streak against Delaware (4-1) at home on March 2.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
GUHoyas | Senior attackman Aidan Carroll put the game-winning goal in the back of net to defeat No. 1 Notre Dame in overtime.
MEN’S LACROSSE | Georgetown Takes Down No. 1 Notre Dame in Overtime Thriller
GUHoyas | Junior forward Brianna Scott dominated with a game-high 21 points in an important 51-43 conference win over St. Johns.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Earn Clutch Win, Defeat St. John’s Behind Scott and Bembry
College Squash Association | Georgetown squash celebrated its first trophy in program history
SQUASH | Georgetown Postseason Champions for First Time in Young History
Courtesy of Marina Paul | SPRHRAs line of clothing has been designed by and for female athletes to enhance physical performance and comfort.
From Start-Up to SPRHRA: How Marina Paul Built a Female Sports Apparel Brand
GUHoyas | Sophomore guard Jayden Epps scored a game-high 31 points for the Hoyas in a tough 90-85 loss to St. Johns.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Extend Losing Streak With Narrow Loss to St. John’s
Instagram @hoyabaseball | Graduate right-hander Carson Frye winds up for a pitch against Grand Canyon at the MLB Desert Invitational.
BASEBALL | ‘It’s Just Baseball:’ Hoya Baseball Coach Unfazed by Winless Weekend
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *