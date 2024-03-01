Medical Humanities Initiative Holds Conversation About New Faculty Research

The Medical Humanities Initiative, a program that engages social science and the humanities to reconceptualize medicine’s social, cultural and philosophical context, hosted an interdisciplinary discussion highlighting the work of two Georgetown University researchers Feb. 20.

Michael Parker, an assistant dean in the College of Arts and Sciences and adjunct biology professor who specializes in biosecurity analysis, and Claire Atkerson (CAS ’23), who researched in Parker’s lab, analyzed weaponizable toxins and other biological agents, while Cora Salkovskis, a postdoctoral research fellow and visiting scholar, discussed the ethics of obtaining and using medical records. The event was part of the Medical Humanities Initiative’s “Conversations in Medical Humanities” series, which highlights how Georgetown researchers’ work influences the medical humanities.

Lakshmi Krishnan, director of the Medical Humanities Initiative and an assistant professor of medicine at Georgetown School of Medicine, said interdisciplinary conversations should be at the forefront of shaping important conversations in medicine.

“There is no aspect of health and health practice that wouldn’t benefit from a medical humanities lens. Including but not limited to: addressing structural and systemic factors, developing critical and cultural competency, tackling social determinants of health,” Krishnan wrote to The Hoya.

Parker researches biothreats, the threat harmful biological agents like infectious viruses and bacteria pose to human, animal and plant health and to society at large. In an upcoming paper, Parker and Atkerson, who also spoke at the event, analyzed and compiled over 250 biothreat risk assessment documents — files outlining the potential risks of biothreats — into a database they titled Collection of Biothreat Risk Assessments (COBRA).

Parker said that by documenting the factors that influence risk analyses over time, his work may play an important role in future public health preparedness strategies.

“The goal of it was to look at the risk assessments that we collected in this archive to try to understand how we got to how we think about what is dangerous,” Parker said.

Atkerson said a variety of considerations go into deciding whether or not a possible biothreat is truly dangerous, including the substance’s historical context, mortality, dissemination, preventative measures, production and lethal dose, known as the LD50.

“You want to incorporate as many factors as you can about pathogens, infectivity, LD50, what kind of symptoms can they cause and all these hypotheticals that you really want to flush out before building a comprehensive risk model,” Atkerson said.

Following Parker’s presentation, Salkovskis discussed her upcoming paper investigating the ethics of conducting interviews with health professionals and using historical data on asylum patients.

Salkovskis said her work aims to balance subjects’ humanity with the practical and emotional implications of naming these people in studies.

“This piece is basically me trying to work out what I learned about the process of making ethical decisions when you’re looking at histories and experiences with mental health,” Salkovskis said at the event.

In her research, Salkovskis said that she found that researchers must have an emotional connection to the human subject they interview.

“These are incredibly intimate documents for us now,” Salkovskis said. “The starting page on each of them is weight, height, religion, how many kids she has, if she’s had a miscarriage before, all of this stuff, and we’re just able to use any of it.”

Salkovskis hopes her work will encourage researchers to treat their human subjects with more sensitivity and care, particularly with today’s digital world raising the possibility of people being studied without consent.

“There was a TikTok trend of reanimating asylum patients’ photos to make them more human — basically making images like that freely available can cause major ethical questions,” Salkovskis said. “Because the idea for a lot of people is to make them more human, show that these are real people. But these people didn’t consent to being photographed a lot of the time, and now they’re being plastered all over the internet.”

“We, I, could put them in conference slides or in a journal, but the question is, ‘Even if we can, should we?’” Salkovskis added.

Krishnan hopes the Medical Humanities Initiative will continue to host talks that spark interdisciplinary collaborations between researchers working in different areas of the field.

“It’s the only way we’re going to hold up these complex health questions and examine them from different angles and under different light,” Krishan said. “Pushing ourselves in this way forges new paths, new teams, new understandings.”