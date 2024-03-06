via GIPHY

Have you ever logged back into LinkedIn after being away for a long time and realized your profile needs a major, and I mean major, overhaul? Starting from your “About” section to your list of skills and the languages you speak (yes, you have limited working proficiency in Spanish), you realize you just need a bit of a refresh. Well, one of the most important parts of your profile is your profile picture! Your headshot. The window into your soul and professional experiences. It’s basically your first impression to recruiters, companies and classmates who love stalking you. You want to make sure your photo isn’t blurry or outdated and actually looks like you. The most professional version of you. So… let’s talk about how to take the most *fire* LinkedIn headshot.

There are many ways you can do this. You could head to Cawley and use their headshot photo booth, which does work pretty well, but it definitely has a passport vibe to it (useful if you need a new passport though). Speaking of passport photos, you could also dig through your photo album and see if you have an old headshot that works for LinkedIn. If you have a face that never ages or you just look amazing in your old photo, definitely use that.

Or… you could follow the steps below to take a new headshot that you can use for the next three years (because it’ll look that good. And you’ll probably be too lazy to change it too).

Step 1: Find a friend with a camera. Or someone with a nice phone and steady hands.

If you have any friends or family who are into photography and love talking about it, it’s time to hit them up. Butter them up by complimenting their photography Instagram account and mentioning you seriously need a new photo of yourself taken. Really rub in the fact that you wish you had someone who is really, really good at photography to help you since you desperately need a summer internship. And hopefully, if they’re a real one, they’ll help you out.

Step 2: Dress up (at least the top half)

Now that you have secured your photographer, it’s time to get ready for the photo. It’s important to dress professionally, at least a little bit. You don’t have to go all out in a suit and tie, but something business casual or what you would wear to meet your grandmother or partner’s mom. You could wear a collared shirt or a nice sweater, and even sweatpants on the bottom! Make sure you aren’t wearing something you feel uncomfortable in either. You should look like you want to be in the photo.

Step 3: Find the perfect spot

Most Gtown kiddos love taking their headshots in front of Healy. Just check out everyone’s profile right now. It’s probably in front of Healy. And taking it in front of Healy is completely okay. There’s a reason they’re called classics. But might I suggest some alternative locations? You could take it by the waterfront, on the roof of Leavey, by the colorful townhouses, on the patio of HFSC, or in front of any solid-colored wall. Really, anywhere could work if you get a little creative. Just make sure you have good lighting (or a nice flash on a camera).

Step 4: Smile!

Okay, you’re ready to take your photo now. To ensure maximum success, make sure you are taking up at least 60% of the photo. You (and your face) should be the main thing in the photo. You should also be around face level with the camera, and remember to smile. Your face should say, “I am so excited and passionate about working!” Even if you dream of never working a day in your life, you have to look like you want to be hired. Your expression should promise that you will be a fantastic employee! Make sure you are facing the camera directly and there aren’t any weird shadows covering your face. I promise, even if it feels extremely awkward to be standing in public with your friend taking photos of you dressed up, it will be worth it in the end (probably).

Step 5: Update and connect

And… you did it! Hopefully, by now you have at least one photo you like out of the 50,000 you’ve taken. Now you can finally update your LinkedIn and be done with it. Remember to keep your face as the centerpiece of your picture when cropping to fit the little circle and there is nothing else distracting in the photo. Once you’ve updated your headshot and the rest of your profile, you are now ready to connect with all the university alums and campus recruiters of your dreams.

Stay safe connecting and don’t get too addicted to LinkedIn!

Here are some examples of headshots I’ve taken for friends (and you can email me at [email protected] if you ever need headshots taken!)