THE SYMPHONY OF SOCIETY: Starbucks’ ‘Feline In Love’ Campaign is a Strategic Move in the Wake of Controversy

This year, Starbucks has faced significant backlash for a perceived anti-union activity. From boycotts to social media posts, the brand’s image has been tarnished in the eyes of some consumers: The coffee chain has seen an $11 million dollar decline in market value and growth of 7 to 10%, a stark contrast to last year’s $36.687 billion revenue and growth rate of 10 to 12%. Despite facing declines in sales due to recent controversies, Starbucks shows potential growth and strategic market tactics in the face of company peril with their new campaign, “Feline In Love.”

This “Feline In Love” campaign is a clever and heartwarming initiative in that it centers around cats, as well as aligning with current trends, such as the “coquette” aesthetic. The whole aesthetic has a feminine-yet-alluring and subtly flirtatious charm with ruffles, lace and floral patterns associated with vintage styling from the 18th century. The campaign sells tumblers, mugs, water bottles and accessories featuring adorable illustrations of cats embodying this aesthetic. With products currently available in certain Asian countries, the campaign is a creative maneuver for Starbucks in regards to their political stance, and can be interpreted from a business standpoint to transcend cultural and political divides.

One of the key strengths of the “Feline In Love” campaign is its ability to create a positive association with the Starbucks brand for the average consumer. By leveraging the popularity of cats on social media and imitating the coquette aesthetic in popular culture, Starbucks can generate buzz and engagement among consumers. This marketing campaign helped to improve brand perception and drive customer loyalty. With past controversies, Starbucks’ main goal with this new campaign is to reestablish a line of trust and engagement with their current, and potentially new, customers. This is more apparent now than ever for the company, because they want to do damage control and distract customers from their political missteps with the feminine and ruffly coquette aesthetic paired with cuddly cats.

Furthermore, the campaign is a strategic move by Starbucks to appeal to specific target demographics like young influencers and cat lovers. Cat lovers, in particular, are likely to be drawn to the campaign, as it speaks directly to their interests and passions about their furry companions. Moreover, the “purrfect” aesthetic is considered a calculated placement by Starbucks to generate increasing buzz among current consumers and those who are displeased by Starbucks’ political stance by taking their interests and intersecting them with a soft and pastel color palette that speaks visually to the consumer. By targeting these consumers in hopes to step past their political mishap, Starbucks is well on its way to creating a sense of community and belonging among its customers aside from its ambient cafe setting, which can lead to increased brand loyalty and sales in the future with possible projected sales growth.

However, while the “Feline In Love” campaign has many strengths, it is not without its drawbacks. Some critics may argue that the campaign is too simplistic or superficial and that it does not address the underlying issues that led to the controversy surrounding Starbucks’ stance on unions, nor does it demonstrate a genuine commitment to social responsibility or ethical business practices. Some consumers may also view the campaign as a cynical attempt by Starbucks to distract from its past mistakes and regain public favor. Furthermore, the timing of the campaign could be seen as problematic. Coming on the heels of controversy, Starbucks’ idea of appealing to pop culture and adjacent aesthetics is perceived to be more of a cop-out from bad PR rather than a genuine effort to connect with an audience. This could lead to skepticism among consumers, undermining the effectiveness of the campaign in rebuilding trust and credibility.

Overall, Starbucks’ “Feline In Love” campaign could be a strategic move by the company to win back public favor in the wake of controversy. To some, this may appear insincere and shallow, while to others, this may go down in marketing history as one of the most subtly clever maneuvers in doing damage control to “save face” for the company amidst public controversy and backlash. By leveraging the popularity of cats and creating a positive association with its brand, Starbucks can appeal to a broad audience and ultimately drive customer loyalty.