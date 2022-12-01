A Look Inside Spielberg’s Diary: The Fabelmans

★★★★☆

“The Fabelmans” is Steven Spielberg’s love letter to cinema — and his warning to aspiring filmmakers. The film is semi-autobiographical, touching on themes of intense artistry, antisemitism, complicated family dynamics and cinematic storytelling.

An ode to the magic of filmmaking, “The Fabelmans” follows Sammy, a young romantic who becomes infatuated with capturing life on film. After his parents take him to see “The Greatest Show on Earth” as a child, Sammy begins creating his own movies, finding solace in his creations as his parents’ marriage gradually dissolves before his eyes.

Spielberg makes an unprecedented move in “The Fabelmans”: he points the camera toward himself. “The Fabelmans” is the closest audiences have ever gotten to truly knowing Spielberg’s personal history. The film displays Sammy’s inner thoughts and motivations, and in turn, reflects Spielberg’s own.

Sammy captures everything he can on film. From make-shift cowboy gun fights to informal family camping trips, Sammy demonstrates the talent of a good director: the ability to know exactly where and when to point the camera.

Spielberg has directed films that touch on aspects of his identity before, but he has never directly referenced himself as he does in “The Fabelmans.” For instance, Spielberg’s 1993 “Schindler’s List” was undoubtedly inspired by Spielberg’s Jewish American identity, but it never directly spoke to Spielberg’s experience of modern antisemitism as a child of the 1950s.

The fictionalization of Spielberg’s autobiography, however, grants him the artistic liberty to reframe his story. Just as Sammy films all of his experiences only to create a curated story in post-production, “The Fabelmans” is Spielberg’s own curation of his coming-of-age experience into a coming-of-age story fit for the screen.

Over the years, Spielberg has given audiences numerous stories full of struggle and hope, almost always ending in a final scene of catharsis. Spielberg’s direction of “The Fabelmans” is perhaps his way of finding a cathartic sense of closure to his own experience of growing up.

Spielberg, who is 75 years old, is likely in the penultimate chapter of his life. As such, a solemn sense of finality permeates the film.

In directing his own story, Spielberg has given audiences the most accurate depiction that they will ever get of the legendary director. There is no one better to tell Spielberg’s story than Spielberg himself.

With a run time of 151 minutes, “The Fabelmans” is no quick watch. At times, the film feels as though it would have worked better as a television miniseries.

However, just as Sammy has no interest in television production, neither does Spielberg.

Despite its large cast of characters, including three sisters, two father figures, a mother and a monkey, Spielberg manages to infuse nuance into every personality. However, while the characters are well-written, some of the actors do not mesh with their roles.

For example, Seth Rogan is woefully miscast as Sammy’s uncle. Rogan’s character is a kind, serious man who plays a large role in Sammy’s life during his formative years. It is nearly impossible, however, to separate Rogan’s character in “The Fabelmans” from Rogan’s distinctly unserious real-life persona. The decision to cast Rogan in this role was a gamble that, unfortunately, did not pay off.

Audience members may leave “The Fabelmans” with more questions about Spielberg’s life than they came in with. The film is an investment of time, but it is worth a watch for anyone who has ever wondered about the mind behind the magic of Spielbergian cinema.

Watching “The Fabelmans” is an opportunity to travel into the mind of an artist who has touched audiences’ hearts for decades. More than anything else, audiences should watch “The Fabelmans” because it is likely the closest we will ever get to understanding the man behind the camera.