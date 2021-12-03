VIDEO: An Inside Look at the Jewish Life Retreat

Hosted by Jewish Life on the first weekend of November, the Jewish Life Retreat provided students the opportunity to escape campus and explore Georgetown’s Calcagnini Contemplative Center (CCC) in Bluemont, Virginia.

Describing their stay at the Shabbat Retreat, Siona Ely (COL ’24) and Elisabeth Wachtel (SFS ’24) reflect upon their in-person community bonding experience at the CCC.

Tune in to watch Ely and Wachtel talk about shared delicious meals, Torah study, and refreshing hikes from the two-day retreat.