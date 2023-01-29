Antisemitic Graffiti Reported in First-Year Residence Hall

CW: This article discusses antisemitism and violence against Jewish communities. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources.

A Georgetown University community member reported the presence of a swastika on the second floor of first-year residence building Darnall Hall.

The Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD) received notice of antisemitic graffiti on the wall of the dorm, prompting Jewish students to express concerns about feeling safe and welcomed on campus. The graffiti is not the first instance of antisemitism at Georgetown this academic year. Various campus buildings, including Jewish Living Learning Community Bayit, found antisemitic pamphlets outside their doors Nov. 18, 2022. A few days later, on Nov. 21, 2022, students reported a swastika painted on the sidewalk along Reservoir Road.

Darnall second-floor resident Naomi Gould (CAS ’26), who is Jewish, said simply reading headlines about antisemitism does not compare to seeing a swastika so close to her own bedroom.

“I have seen antisemitism in the news, vandalism in the news,” Gould told The Hoya. “It’s just another thing when it is right in front of your face, in the place where you live, so it felt way more intrusive.”

Gould said the swastika negatively impacted the campus Jewish community by increasing feelings of fear and marginalization.

“Anything, whether it seems big or small, does add up, especially being such a small minority on this campus,” Gould said. “It can kind of make you feel uncomfortable in your own skin.”

Other universities, including George Washington University and Cornell University, have also reported a rise in antisemitic hate crimes on their campuses. This is in the wake of a 14% increase of antisemitic vandalism in the United States from 2020 to 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Furthermore, the ADL found that antisemitic incidents in the United States reached an all-time high in 2021. The ADL has not yet released statistics on antisemitism in 2022.

Jewish Student Alliance (JSA) co-President Chloe Schneider (CAS ’24) said public symbols of hatred deeply impact the well-being of Jewish students at Georgetown.

“My initial reaction was definitely shock and disgust, but mostly sadness,” Schneider told The Hoya. “I just knew immediately the implications that this kind of thing would have for students in the Jewish community.”

Rabbi Daniel Schaefer, interim director for Jewish Life, condemned the incident and expressed his dismay over the act of hate.

“When I first heard about the antisemitic graffiti in the dorm, I was shocked and upset, but mostly concerned for the students who live in Darnall,” Schaefer wrote to The Hoya. “While antisemitism is on the rise nationwide, it’s still hard to believe it can happen here. When you see a symbol of hate in your home or your friend’s home, there’s no doubt it is scary and upsetting.”

After receiving the complaint of the antisemitic graffiti, GUPD alerted members of the campus community, according to a university spokesperson.

“We strongly condemn antisemitism in all its forms, and acts of hatred have no place in our community. We stand together with our Jewish community and its allies,” the spokesperson wrote to The Hoya.

Miranda Xiong/The Hoya | A Georgetown community member reported the presence of a swastika on the second floor of a first-year dorm Jan. 23.

JSA co-President Joseph Abergel (CAS ’23) said antisemitic graffiti on campus like the recent swastika makes him feel less comfortable openly expressing his Jewish identity around other students.

“It decreases the opportunity for Jews to actually express their Judaism on campus,” Abergel told The Hoya. “If there is an environment where there are a lot of stereotypical antisemitic tropes, then, as a Jew, would I want to put my kippah on?”

Gould said she has since taken time out of her week to speak with an on-campus rabbi to cope with the impact of the incident.

“Personally, the past few days I have been having trouble focusing on my school work, whether that has been because there is so much happening on social media or just trying to process my emotions,” Gould told The Hoya. “It is physically disruptive to just being a Georgetown student.”

Schneider said she and other JSA board members opened their apartments to house Jewish students who feel afraid in their own living spaces in light of the graffiti.

“No student should feel afraid on their own campus,” Schneider said. “We should not have to house students outside of their own dorms so that they feel safe.”

In response to the most recent incident, multiple on-campus groups, including JSA, Georgetown University College Democrats and Georgetown University College Republicans, have taken public stands in solidarity against antisemitism.

Schaefer said students have come together to support one another as they process their emotions following the event.

“There’s a range of understandable feelings amongst students — fear, anger, indifference, and exhaustion,” Schaefer wrote. “However, what has amazed me is the way that our students have responded — by caring for each other, organizing a response, and building solidarity with other groups and communities on campus.”

The swastika’s location in a first-year dorm amplified its negative effect on the community, according to Schneider.

“To me it was especially sad that it was in a freshman dorm because I think it is such an unwelcoming feeling for people who have just started off at Georgetown and do not know just how rich the Jewish community here is,” Schneider said.

Addressing root causes of xenophobia through a more inclusive and diverse curriculum is the best response to incidents of antisemitism, according to Gould.

“Combating ignorance is the best way to combat bigotry,” Gould said.

Schneider said groups like JSA will continue to celebrate their Jewish identity and culture despite these acts of hate.

“We are here, and we are not going away,” Schneider said. “While this may have happened, that does not take away from the strength of the Jewish community here at Georgetown.”

Resources: On-campus resources include Health Education Services (202-687-8949) and Counseling and Psychiatric Service (202-687-7080); to report an incident of hate or bias on campus, refer to the Georgetown University Bias Reporting website. Off-campus resources include the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). In the event of an emergency, dial 911. To report a hate crime, contact the MPD Hate Crimes Voicemail (202) 727-0500 or the Hate Crimes Coordinator ([email protected]).