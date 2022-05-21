In the past two years, two transfer student-athletes arrived on the Hilltop and instantly became the best shooters on campus. Now, they graduate, and Georgetown basketball loses its finest snipers: senior guard-forward Kaiden Rice and senior guard Milan Bolden-Morris.

Rice drained shots from beyond the 3-point line all season with one of the hottest hands in men’s college hoops. Meanwhile, Bolden-Morris has already followed up her outstanding play on the basketball court for the women’s team with what might be an even more outstanding accomplishment on the football field. Both seniors made extensive impacts during their time as Hoyas, and both will be remembered for their contributions to the Georgetown community on and off the court.

This year on the Hilltop, Rice put up one of the best 3-point shooting seasons in Hoyas basketball history. The 6-foot-7-inch dynamic wing scored 92 3-pointers on 36.8% shooting, tallying 11 points per game. That staggering number of 3-pointers was second in the conference behind Villanova guard Collin Gillespie, the reigning Big East Player of the Year.

However, Rice’s success shooting the ball this season was not surprising. Rice transferred to Georgetown this season from The Citadel, where he quickly became one of the best shooters in school history. At The Citadel, Rice averaged 17.6 points per game in his junior year and nailed 274 3-pointers over the course of his three seasons. That mark put him at third all-time in The Citadel’s 3-pointer ranking and 17th in overall scoring. Especially considering he only played there for three years, those were impressive feats.

In his best performance for the Hoyas, Rice scored 34 points against the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and made a remarkable 10 of his 12 attempted three pointers, the most of his career. His performance carried the Hoyas to a comeback blowout victory after they struggled heavily in the first half.

Rice’s other notable performance came in a tough Georgetown loss to Saint Joseph’s University, where he broke out for 19 points in the second half. Though the Hoyas lost 74-77, Rice turned an otherwise lackluster night into an astonishing 25-point outing.

These two scoring outbursts demonstrate Rice’s biggest strength: he is what basketball analysts would call a “human microwave.” Rice hardly needs any time on the court to warm up before he starts draining his shots.

Though he appeared in the starting lineup for the first half of the season, Head Coach Patrick Ewing moved him to the bench so he could reinvigorate the second unit of players. By doing so, Ewing enabled Rice to maximize his efficiency on the court.

For the women’s team, Bolden-Morris made a stellar impact on and off the court.

Bolden-Morris transferred from Boston College during the 2020-21 season, but she blossomed this year. She started all 29 games for Georgetown and led the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game. She also made an impressive 83 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, leading all Big East players.

In a match against Xavier on Feb. 25, Bolden-Morris stood out even more than usual. She launched 18 3-pointers and made 7 of them, more than any player on the team this year. Those deep shots were her only method of scoring all game, as she only attempted two shots inside the arc. Nonetheless, she led both sides in scoring, as the Hoyas cruised to a 54-40 victory.

Off the court, Bolden-Morris is equally impressive, as she has achieved a slew of awards for her intelligence and character. She is a three-time Big East Honor Roll selection, a Big East All-Academic team selection and the 2019 Athletic Director’s Award for Academic Achievement winner at Boston College.

Her academic rigor and passion have not gone unnoticed. University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh recently named Bolden-Morris a graduate assistant coach, making her the first female graduate assistant to coach at a major Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program since 1986.

Harbaugh spoke highly of Bolden-Morris, nicknamed “Mimi,” after she was hired.

“Mimi is a very bright, intelligent, and competitive young woman who will be a great addition to our program,” Harbaugh wrote in a statement. “We can’t wait to see the new perspective she brings to our team.”

After representing Georgetown with remarkable talent both on and off the court, these two prolific shooters now embark on exciting personal journeys. The Hoya Sports wishes Kaiden Rice, Milan Bolden-Morris and every Georgetown senior student-athlete all the best in their endeavors beyond the Hilltop!