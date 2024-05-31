These+are+a+few+of+my+favorite+things

With another semester coming to an end, I have gathered some of my favorite things that have shaped this spring semester, things that have got me through hard times (midterms) and my lowest of the lows (second wave of midterms). And here is that list:

1. Justin’s chocolate peanut butter cups

I’ve never been a peanut butter cup fan but these bad boys have changed me forever. They are like a better version of Reese’s. Better chocolate, better peanut butter. It is smooth and creamy and perfectly sweet (but not too sweet) with just a hint of salt. And the dark chocolate ones are vegan (my vegan roommate approves)!

Bonus: put them in the fridge for the perfect cold sweet treat

2. My mini mushroom lamp

These were a lit (get it?) birthday present I received from a friend. We saw one of these little guys at a restaurant once and I was just obsessed with how cute and functional it was, so she got it for me a few months later. This is the Lexon Mina Small Mushroom Lamp and it is just the best desk companion. I use it if I am ever studying late in my room and want to make it feel cozier. I also use it for board game nights and heart-to-hearts on the floor. It’s the best.

3. Writing in my diary

This is less of an actual “thing” than an activity. I’ve always kept a diary, even if it is not very consistent, but lately, I’ve really gotten used to writing in it every day (or almost every day). There’s something cathartic about writing things down on paper. If I am ever just thinking about something, I write it down, and my brain feels less heavy. It’s also a great way to give yourself dedicated “thinking time.” So instead of overstressing about something, give yourself 15 minutes to write about it. It really works. It’s also just a great way to end a day. I write about the things I did that day, all the good things and all the bad. Whether it is something I’m grateful for, or good weather or even if I pet a dog that day, I try to end each entry on a good note, and it leaves me feeling much better.

4. Tea (instead of coffee)

I’ve always been a big matcha fan, but ever since I stopped drinking coffee, tea has been my go-to buddy. Freshman year, I went too hard on the caffeine and I needed a cup in the morning and a cup (or two) later to keep me going. I realized it was starting to get a bit too much, so last summer, I decided to quit drinking coffee on the regular (an occasional latte is permitted) and switch to tea. Now I have switched my dependency on caffeine to a dependency on matcha lattes, but that is okay! At least it’s healthy (or that’s what I tell myself).

5. Lox bagels

This last item is a very new favorite. I love a good bagel, but I usually go for just a bagel and cream cheese (blueberry and strawberry cream cheese to be precise). I’ve never been a big bagel sandwich gal. I think bagels are too dense a bread for a sandwich — until the lox bagel. Something about the combination of cream cheese, smoked salmon, tomatoes and capers just makes it so, so addicting. I highly recommend the lox bagels from Café con Bagel and Call Your Mother. Both are a chef’s kiss.

And there you have it. These are a few of my (current) favorite things. Try them out and let me know what you think!