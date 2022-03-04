BRENNAN | The Steph Curry Experience

In 2013, Stephen Curry announced his stardom to the nation by dropping 54 points — including 11 made 3-pointers — in Madison Square Garden, the world’s most famous arena. Even though his heroic effort ultimately resulted in a loss to the Knicks, Curry didn’t lose much in the succeeding years. Now an eight-time All-Star, two-time MVP, three-time champion and the undisputed greatest NBA shooter of all time, Curry is more than a household name — he’s an icon.

The Warriors drafted Curry with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 draft. As many like to point out, that was one pick before the New York Knicks’ selection that year. Unfortunately, that draft misfortune was just another point of suffering for the Knicks over the last couple of decades.

As a Knicks fan, I’ve had limited options to choose from when nominating my favorite player. I loved Carmelo Anthony, but he came and went. I loved Kristaps Porziņģis, but he betrayed us. I love RJ Barrett, but he’s not a bona fide star yet. As such, I have latched onto other teams’ stars, and I ironically chose none other than Curry.

He’s my favorite player, and it’s not even close. I once heard someone say, “The most exciting text you can get as a sports fan is ‘turn the TV on, Steph Curry is going off,’” and I could not agree more.

Despite my adoration of his game, I had never seen Curry play in person. That changed with this season’s All-Star Game in Cleveland.

When Curry was introduced for his eighth All-Star appearance, he was booed mercilessly by the Cleveland crowd; Cavaliers fans have not forgotten the three championships he won against their team. Early in the third quarter, however, something strange started happening. Every time Curry scored, the crowd’s negative reactions turned into some of the loudest cheers in the stadium. That probably had something to do with the 16 made 3-pointers during the game, 7 of which came from the third quarter alone.

Curry was electric, and the whole arena was into it. Sports are great at bringing people together and lifting the collective spirit. No one in sports does that better than Curry.

I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to fly to Cleveland and watch the All-Star Game. It was already guaranteed to be a thrilling experience, but Curry cemented it as an unforgettable moment. By the time he drained his third 3-pointer of the night, I was standing up for every single 3-pointer he attempted — whether it went in or not — and I was not alone.

The atmosphere in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was mellow to start the game, but by that third quarter, the crowd was wholly involved. Of course, the atmosphere of an All-Star Game will never compare to that of a playoff game. But this was a once-in-a-generation phenomenon.

At playoff games, fans are screaming their heads off, desperately hoping their team can pull off a victory. At the All-Star Game, there was no such screaming. There was, however, disbelief. There was awe. Fans weren’t jumping out of their seats, they were standing with their hands on their heads, mouths agape.

And that’s what Curry has done his whole career. Create disbelief. Inspire awe. That’s because Curry does things on a basketball court that are incomprehensible to us fans, us mere mortals. We shoot from way too far behind the 3-point line because we want to be like him. He does it because it comes naturally.

When Curry retires, he will be remembered fondly by all, except maybe those fans in Cleveland. He’ll be remembered for his accolades, championships, shooting and playmaking. And while he deserves all of that, he should be most remembered for how he makes basketball fans feel. How he can turn a hostile arena into one full of adoring fans. How he can make people stare in shock. How he can make a Knicks fan love his game more than life itself.

Even though Curry will always be a sore spot for Knicks fans, he’s my favorite player. And I think that proves one thing — there has never been a sports player who can unite people like Curry, and there might never be one again. Appreciate him while he’s still playing.

Tim Brennan is a sophomore in the McDonough School of Business. Around the Association appears online and in print every other week.