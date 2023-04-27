Brewing Up a Storm: Shotted Specialty Coffee’s Ramadan Triumph in Tysons Corner

Shotted Speciality Coffee, a Saudi-owned coffee shop, has quickly made a name for itself in the bustling Tysons Corner area. With a menu that features drinks such as the Pistachio Latte, Spanish Latte, Red Velvet Latte, Rose Latte, Karak Chai and many more, the coffee shop has become a go-to destination for coffee lovers looking for unique and delicious drinks with a Middle Eastern flair.

But Shotted is more than just a coffee shop. It’s a place where the Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia Muslim community comes together to share food, stories and traditions. And during the holy month of Ramadan, Shotted has become a hub for the community to come together and break their fast or go for a post-Taraweeh treat in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

The coffee shop’s popularity has skyrocketed during Ramadan, thanks in part to its extended hours. While Shotted is typically open until 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday, the coffee shop extended its hours to 1 a.m. throughout the Muslim holy month to accommodate community members looking to break their daytime fast with caffeine and desserts. Beyond drinks, the coffee shop offers a range of desserts and snacks that are perfect for any occasion, including the traditional Middle Eastern dessert, kunafa.

According to Bandar Alhenaki, Shotted founder and CEO, the extension of the coffee shop’s hours during the holy month has proved to be a resounding success, with 200 to 300 patrons visiting after 8 p.m. on weekdays and up to 1,000 customers flocking to the store on weekends. The increased foot traffic is a testament to the popularity of Shotted Speciality Coffee and its ability to cater to the needs of the community during Ramadan.

For regulars like Aya Yusuf (SFS ’25), Shotted Speciality Coffee holds a special place in their hearts as it evokes the vibrant cafe culture they grew up with in the Middle East during Ramadan.

“It’s not just about the coffee,” Yusuf told The Hoya. “It’s about the sense of community that the coffee shop fosters. It’s a place where people come together to share stories, catch up with friends and create lasting memories. For those of us who grew up in the Middle East, Shotted is a taste of home in a foreign land.”

Yusuf’s sentiment is echoed by many others who have made Shotted their go-to spot for coffee and community.

Zoya Mahmood (CAS ’23), who hails from Pittsburgh, attests to the welcoming atmosphere of the coffee shop.

“Even though I’m not from around here, I bumped into someone I knew at Shotted during Ramadan. It truly feels like home,” Mahmood told The Hoya.

Shotted Speciality Coffee’s remarkable success in the United States is a testament to the power of cultural exchange and the significance of community. The coffee shop’s ability to unite people over a cup of coffee is a reflection of the values and traditions it embodies.

Shotted’s success during Ramadan has not gone unnoticed on social media. Videos of late-night crowds and lines stretching down the hall have gone viral on TikTok, drawing even more attention to this small coffee shop in Tysons Corner.

For many customers, Shotted Coffee Shop will always hold a special place in their hearts. The store is a common meet-up spot for Muslim students from George Mason University, but during Ramadan people from all areas of the DMV were willing to make the trip for the sense of community and coffee.

“It is a representation of our culture and our identity,” Nour Alim (CAS ’25) told The Hoya. “The pistachio cheesecake with extra pistachio changed my life and kept me going during Ramadan. I’ve also never felt more connected to the George Mason community.”

As Ramadan comes to a close, Shotted will return to its normal operating hours, but the impact it has had on the DMV Muslim community will last long after the month of fasting is over. Shotted Speciality Coffee has become a destination for those looking for more than just a hot beverage — it’s a place where the community comes together to celebrate their traditions, share their stories and create lasting memories.

It’s no surprise that Shotted Speciality Coffee has become a beloved destination for coffee lovers and cultural enthusiasts alike. And as Shotted continues to grow and make its mark on the DMV area, its impact on the community will only continue to grow stronger.