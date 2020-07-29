Call Your Mother To Open Georgetown Location, Following Months of Delays

Popular bagel store Call Your Mother will open its highly anticipated Georgetown location July 29, following months of delays caused by neighborhood pushback and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its blushing two-story building is located at the intersection of 35th and O streets, two blocks from Georgetown University’s campus, and was formerly occupied by GreenWorks Florist. After the franchise announced plans to open the location in June 2019, some neighborhood leaders and residents called for the Washington, D.C. Board of Zoning Adjustment to deny Call Your Mother’s application for a zoning variance, voicing concerns over the deli opening on a residential block. After four hearings, the BZA unanimously voted to grant the zoning variance Jan. 15.

Kayla Wallace for Call Your Mother | The popular bagel franchise is set to open its long-awaited Georgetown storefront after months of delays.

Owner and executive chef Daniela Moreira hoped to open the location in February, but the pandemic extended the already lengthy wait for the opening, she said.

“We’ve been ready to open in Georgetown for months and we know Georgetown has been ready for us, too,” Moreira said in a July 28 press release. “We’ve all been waiting on this for a while now and have been getting asked every day for the last 6 months when we’re opening. We’ve always believed we’d be a positive addition to the neighborhood. We’re just some friendly folks selling bagels and coffee out of an already pink corner building and we’re so grateful to have the opportunity to do that.”

Call Your Mother Georgetown is the enterprise’s fourth location, joining popular storefronts in the D.C. neighborhoods of Park View and Capitol Hill, as well as a mobile cart located in Bethesda, Md.

Unhappy with the line at the shop’s stand at the Georgetown Farmers’ Market, Georgetown students were among the supporters of granting Call Your Mother the zoning variance. A petition endorsing the deli’s opening as an affordable off-campus option for students garnered 476 signatures.

“From a student’s perspective, we lack fresh, affordable food options in our neighborhood. Most of us do not have the time to walk down to M Street and spend obscene sums of money on the restaurants there,” the petition states. “We already love Call Your Mother’s stand at the Farmers’ Market every Wednesday, and we want their store to open! We are stakeholders in the neighborhood, and we want our voices to be heard!”