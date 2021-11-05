Campus Sees Largest Spike in COVID-19 Cases Since January

A rise in positive COVID-19 cases among Georgetown University campus community members has sparked student concerns over public health protocols on campus.

In the largest surge of on-campus COVID-19 cases since January 2021, 36 Georgetown community members, mostly undergraduate students, tested positive for COVID-19 between Oct. 26 and Oct. 28, according to an Oct. 28 email from university health officials. For the week of Oct. 24, the university reported a total of 69 positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in a .80% positivity rate, a .47 percentage point increase from the previous week.

Kirk Zieser/The Hoya | Students have raised concerns about health protocols on campus after a spike in positive COVID-19 cases among campus community members.

In response to the increase in cases between Oct. 26 and Oct. 28, the university asked students to limit gatherings during Halloween weekend, according to an email from Vice President and Chief Public Health Officer Ranit Mishori (MED ’02).

Speaker of the Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Leo Rassieur (COL ’22) said the university made the right decision to quickly test all students.

“It was reassuring that the University moved to get all students tested,” Rassieur wrote in an email to The Hoya. “Not being certain about other students’ COVID statuses makes it difficult for immunocompromised and other vulnerable students to feel comfortable attending class and accessing public spaces.”

Anna Prince (COL ’24) said it was reassuring to see individuals complying with the testing mandate and student organizations taking extra precautions.

“I’m really proud of how the student body reacted. Everyone I know got tested as soon as they could, and all the social events I had planned to attend were cancelled or postponed. I imagine this was a difficult and disappointing decision for clubs, but everyone wants to keep each other safe,” Prince wrote in an email to The Hoya.

However, Rassieur said he is worried about student compliance with COVID-19 safety measures in light of this outbreak.

“I’ve spoken with many students who are worried about a possible outbreak of COVID, especially given that we just had Halloween and are approaching the holiday season,” Rassieur wrote. “We want to keep classes and student life in-person throughout this year, but it’ll be hard to achieve that if the rate of COVID cases keeps up and many students are travelling in and out of campus.”

Despite these COVID-19 concerns, Georgetown still intends to resume all in-person classes on the main campus and the Georgetown University Medical Center Nov. 29, after Thanksgiving break, according to an Oct. 5 email from Provost Robert Groves and Executive Vice President for Health Sciences Edward B. Healton to campus community members.

In preliminary discussions with university leaders, student leaders have been told by university officials that canceling in-person classes this semester is not likely, according to Rassieur.

Though Prince is hopeful about students’ compliance with COVID-19 safety measures, she said she is also concerned about COVID-19 rates after Halloween weekend.

“I don’t know what Georgetown’s infrastructure is for testing, but I would feel safer if everyone got tested again this week (the week after Halloween),” Prince wrote. “It’s impossible to prevent all transmission, and there were still a lot of social events this weekend.”

The university has taken extra precautions to reduce transmission of COVID-19, including increasing accessibility of grab-and-go meal options, according to a university spokesperson.

GUSA plans to meet with Mishori and Jeanne Lord, associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students, about the university’s plans if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, according to Rassieur.

“Obviously, we all hope that cases go down and life goes back to normal, but we want to make sure that even in the worst case scenario of many more COVID cases, there’s a response plan that protects immunocompromised students and other vulnerable groups on campus,” Rassieur wrote.