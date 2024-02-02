Current Georgetown Law Student Ashwin Ramaswami Runs for Georgia State Senate

While most of his classmates prepare for the bar exams or search for job offers after graduation, a Georgetown University Law Center student is campaigning for state legislature over 600 miles away from campus.

In addition to maintaining a full course load, Ashwin Ramaswami (LAW ’24) is running for state senator in Georgia’s 48th District as a Democrat. Ramaswami would make history as the first Indian-American Georgian state senator if he wins this November’s election.

If he wins, Ramaswami will also join the ranks of Ruwa Romman (GRD ’19), Georgia state representative for House District 97, and Saira Draper (LAW ’11), Georgia state representative for House District 90, as Georgetown graduates currently serving in the Georgia state legislature.

After graduating from Stanford University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, Ramaswami began working as a software engineer. However, he said that after the 2020 election, he decided that he wanted a career where he could make a greater impact on his community.

“It just didn’t feel meaningful working in computer science, as it was all about money,” Ramaswami told The Hoya. “In 2020, I saw the importance of speaking truth to politics and applied to law school.”

Despite his busy schedule as a law student, Ramaswami decided to run for state senator in his home district out of a desire to contribute to his community, which he noted was responsible for many of the opportunities he has been afforded.

“I have had incredible opportunities, and I’ve wanted to be able to give back to this community now that I can, especially as I am the only candidate who grew up and attended school in the district,” Ramaswami said.

Ramaswami said he credits Georgetown Law with playing a crucial role in his desire to run and his larger understanding of politics.

“A lot of law school is very complicated, but politics is taking what you learn in law school and applying it,” Ramaswami said.

At Georgetown Law, Ramaswami has immersed himself in the Georgetown community. As a Fritz Fellow with the Judicial Innovation Fellowship, which seeks to expose individuals with technology experience to the law, he works to improve access to justice outcomes. He has also served as a student leader with Georgetown University Dharmic Life.

Dhruv Peri (MSB ’26), a campaign supporter of Ramaswami, said that Ramaswami’s dedication to Dharmic life has profoundly impacted students involved in the association.

“I got to see Ashwin take this community to another level,” Peri told The Hoya. “The community was truly stronger with Ashwin’s help because it became student-led.”

Sanchi Rohira (SFS ’24), a fellow student leader in Dharmic Life, said that Ramswami’s dedication to the Georgetown community renders him a good match for public office.

“I have seen how skilled and thoughtful Ashwin is as a community leader,” Rohira told The Hoya. “I am extremely confident that he will bring those skills that helped bridge the Dharmic community over the last year to the campaign, and hopefully, to the Georgia state legislature.”

Ramaswami decided to run for office after the incumbent state senator, Shawn Still, was indicted on charges of alleged involvement with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Despite the indictment, Still remains in office and is running for re-election.

Ramaswami said these charges are disappointing for voters.

“It’s sad in our democracy today that we have to worry about election security,” Ramaswami said.

Ramaswami said his campaign hopes to reinvigorate the 48th district, citing his connection to the youth vote and his commitment to a return to electoral normalcy.

Ramaswami added that he has centered education, the economy and public safety at the heart of his campaign in an effort to attract voters in a moderate district.

“The district is changing with a diverse demographic, and most voters don’t want extreme policy, they want the middle,” Ramaswami said.

Peri said that in a polarized political climate, Ramaswami has stood out as moderate to his supporters.

“I think we really could use more young voices in our government,” Peri said. “Ashwin’s policies are not radical — he is very moderate.”

While Ramaswami juggles the campaign in Georgia with his classes at Georgetown, flying up every week to attend classes and teach at a Virginian community center, he said he encourages students at large to get involved in their communities — particularly at the state and local levels.

“I know a lot of people who would be great in government but simply don’t put themselves out there,” Ramaswami said. “More students should become involved in state and local governments.”