D.C. Underground: Your Next Adventure

Washington, D.C., has a LOT of museums. Between the 19 Smithsonian museums alone, it can be hard to keep up. But perhaps the most “underground” of the Smithsonian family is the Anacostia Community Museum (ACM) — if you are looking for something fun, free and socially aware for a weekend outing with friends, look no further than the ACM.

The museum just unearthed its theme for the year 2023, entitled “Our Environment, Our Future.” This environmental justice theme kicks off the third year of ACM’s five-year initiative called “Transforming America,” in which the museum examines how racial inequality affects those inside and outside of D.C. Past themes have included food equity in 2021 and housing equity in 2022.

For years, communities living along the Anacostia River have felt the effects of environmental injustice and inequity in their health and well-being, from Black individuals being forced to swim in dirty waters during segregation to low-income families having to eat contaminated fish from the Anacostia River, according to author of “‘Forgotten’ by the Clean Water Act: The Anacostia River’s Evolving Environmental Justice Problems,” former editor at the Maryland Law Journal of Race, Religion, Gender and Class and Environmental Law Clinic attorney Madeleine Dwyer. ACM’s “Our Environment, Our Future” seeks to not only shed light on these injustices but also explore ways D.C. residents can begin to work toward a better environment and improve the well-being of its marginalized communities.

“Our Environment, Our Future” comes alongside various exciting exhibits, events and developments for the museum. This month alone, ACM is hosting both Urban Gardening and Craftivist Circle sessions, where attendees can garden and crochet over discussions of social issues, in an effort to spark conversation and action among its visitors.

Although the connection between sustainability and crafting may seem dubious, the Craftivist Circle is a monthly tradition at ACM where attendees engage in discussions about environmental justice over crocheting and other crafts. Discussion themes vary monthly, with upcoming themes including “Women’s History is Now” and “Celebrating DC Voices.”

The museum is also looking to involve teenagers in environmental justice with their launching of the Environmental Justice Academy this spring. Unfortunately for Georgetown students, only 14-18-year-olds are eligible, but it is a great opportunity for young women and nonbinary individuals of color living along the Anacostia River to learn about awareness and advocacy regarding the environment and its relations to justice and the community.

In perhaps the most groundbreaking development of this year, the ACM unveiled the debut of its Center for Environmental Justice, which will research and raise awareness to environmental issues in an effort to find community-centered solutions, in February. Fittingly enough, the CEJ will open on Earth Day, April 22.

The CEJ aims to research how to use environmentalism as a tool to combat racism and discrimination in the District, employing community-based, solution-centered models to tackle these issues and create a more just environment for all. Their plans include symposiums, panels, fellowships, the Environmental Justice Academy and a community gardening program.

Unfortunately, the ACM’s indoor gallery will be closed until May 18 for the construction of a new and intriguing exhibit: “To Live and Breathe: Women and Environmental Justice in Washington, D.C.” This exhibition seeks to spotlight local women’s efforts to advance environmental justice movements despite tremendous challenges.

In the meantime, ACM is offering a variety of community-building events and programming. If you’ve missed the Georgetown Farmers Market, ACM will offer one every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 22 to Sept. 16. Or, to embark on their “Before the Bulldozers” virtual walking tour, which captures the historic urban renewal project in Southwest D.C., simply download the “Before the Bulldozers” app or schedule a tour on their website.

In the coming months, make sure to check out some of the Anacostia Museum’s many opportunities for community engagement, and mark your calendars for the opening of “To Live and Breathe” May 19.