DC Universities Plan to Reopen in the Fall. How Their Reopening Strategies Compare

Georgetown University administrators published the university’s plan for the fall semester July 6, following months of deliberations and student frustration. In the weeks leading up to Georgetown’s announcement, other universities in Washington, D.C., unveiled their fall semester plans. Here are how their approaches compare.

When was the plan published?

Georgetown University

July 6, 2020. University officials disclosed four possible reopening scenarios June 16 but ended up pursuing none of them.

American University

June 16, 2020.

The Catholic University of America

May 7, 2020.

The George Washington University

June 15, 2020.

Howard University

June 25, 2020.

Can students live on campus? Who can return?

Georgetown University

Georgetown plans to house approximately 2,000 undergraduate students on campus. Freshmen and select upperclassmen — including students with complicated home situations, ROTC cadets, some residential assistants, students who need to be on campus to complete degree requirements — will be able to live on campus in single-occupancy rooms. Students requiring on-campus housing must complete an application; students already approved for on-campus housing during past semesters do not need to reapply. Georgetown said it will invite more students back to campus should administrators deem it safe.

American University

AU will allow freshmen and some sophomores to live on campus in single-occupancy rooms. The university has also reserved limited off-campus housing for sophomores who had previously been assigned on-campus housing but will not be able to reside on campus.

The Catholic University of America

Students will be allowed to live on campus in the fall in less dense residence halls. Most students will live in singles. CUA has not yet provided information about exactly how many students will live on campus.

The George Washington University

GWU plans on inviting students back in the fall. The university will house on-campus residents in suites and reduce the density of more crowded living spaces. The plan does not disclose an exact number of students who can return.

Howard University

Howard will allow students to return to campus in the fall and live in single and double rooms. Howard’s plan does not yet include details about how many students will be allowed to live on campus.

What will classes look like?

Georgetown University

Most classes will be held virtually, but some courses will be run in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual options. All classes will shift online the week of Thanksgiving. The university said it plans to increase the number of in-person learning options to ensure international students living in the United States do not face deportation as the Department of Homeland Security ramps up visa restrictions. Administrators did not disclose any details about grading.

American University

AU will offer classes in a “blended combination” of online and in-person courses. All classes will be taught online after Thanksgiving break. No details have been disclosed about grading.

The Catholic University of America

Many classes will be held in a hybrid format. Some classes will only have in-person sessions, while others may only be online; some classes will rotate between in-person and online learning. Students will be able to change a letter grade to pass-fail by Nov. 13 if they choose. On-campus instruction will conclude Thanksgiving break.

The George Washington University

Most classes will be held in a hybrid format with online learning options for students who cannot attend in-person classes. In-person instruction will end Thanksgiving break and the university will host two weeks of virtual instruction to cap off the semester. GWU will hold classes Labor Day and cancel fall breaks. Students will have the option to take classes online if they do not feel comfortable returning to campus. No details have been disclosed about grading.

Howard University

Howard will host classes in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual learning options. Some courses, such as those that focus on lab work or performances, may not have online options. The plan does not include details about grading.

What health protocols will be put in place?

Georgetown University

Everyone on campus will be required to wear a mask and socially distance. Campus spaces will be cleaned regularly. All students will be tested for COVID-19 before initially coming to campus and must regularly document their symptoms through a mobile app or online questionnaire. The university will provide masks and other personal protective equipment to students.

American University

All community members will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. AU says it will provide masks and testing for students and mandates that students report positive tests to university officials. AU will require community members to document health symptoms daily through an online questionnaire. Campus spaces will be cleaned frequently.

The Catholic University of America

All CUA faculty, staff and students will be required to wear a face mask and socially distance on campus. All students will be required to take a COVID-19 test seven days before returning to campus and monitor their health and possible symptoms daily through a digital “daily health checker.” The university is working to develop a testing center on campus.

The George Washington University

Everyone on campus will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Campus spaces will be cleaned regularly. All community members will be required to receive seasonal influenza vaccinations. GWU also plans to expand telehealth capabilities, introduce an in-house testing program and implement symptom monitoring systems.

Howard University

Everyone on campus will be required to wear a face mask and socially distance while in public. Members of the Howard community will be required to take a COVID-19 test seven days before returning to campus. All students, faculty and staff will also have to self-monitor for symptoms and document various health indicators daily through an app or digital questionnaire. Howard will provide personal protective equipment to all students.

What will student life look like?

Georgetown University

Most large in-person events and social gatherings will be canceled or hosted in online formats. New Student Orientation will be hosted completely online, and some in-person activities will be allowed to be held outdoors with significant restrictions.

American University

Social gatherings will be heavily restricted, in-person dining will be limited and cafeterias will offer takeaway options.

The Catholic University of America

Campus clubs will be allowed to reserve spaces and host in-person events with significant restrictions; clubs are encouraged to hold events online. In-person dining will be available but limited, and most dining will involve takeaway meals.

The George Washington University

Social gatherings will be limited. Events will have sign-in sheets to bolster contact tracing efforts. The university will eliminate buffet-style dining and will offer meals through takeaway or delivery options. Members of the public will be unable to access campus buildings. GWU’s athletic conference, Atlantic 10, will hold sporting events on a condensed schedule.

Howard University

Large in-person gatherings will be prohibited. Many large, important events, such as orientation and church services, will be held online. Clubs and friend groups are encouraged to meet virtually. Howard will limit in-person dining capacity and eliminate buffet-style food service.

Has tuition changed?

Georgetown University

Administrators have not commented on a possible tuition change. Some students have petitioned for a tuition reduction, while others have raised concerns about how such a budgetary cut might impact low-income students. The university said it will provide a “modest living allowance” to students in need of financial aid who live on campus.

American University

AU has not changed tuition for the fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Catholic University of America

CUA has not changed tuition in light of fall semester changes.

The George Washington University

GWU has made no announcement about a possible tuition change.

Howard University

Howard’s plan makes no mention of a tuition change.

Has the city approved the plan?

City officials have not yet approved any university’s fall plan as of July 13.

