Disability Cultural Center, Theater Company Host Humor Writing Workshop

The Squeaky Wheel Theater Company conducted a virtual humor and disability writing workshop with Georgetown University students on Jan. 30, which surveyed how individuals with disabilities can use humor and satire to combat ableism.

Georgetown’s Disability Cultural Center (DCC) sponsored the event and gave students a chance to speak with comedy writers Steven Verdile, editor-in-chief of The Squeaky Wheel, a nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging equity, diversity and inclusivity through theater; and Jenny Cavallero, a D.C.-based comedian.

After a short presentation on the relationship between comedy and disability, students were given time to compose their own headlines in the style of satirical magazines such as The Onion and receive feedback from Verdile and Cavallero.

Amy Kenny, director of the DCC, said that Anna Landre (SFS ’21), a Georgetown graduate and disability rights activist, originally introduced the idea of collaborating with The Squeaky Wheel.

“Anna Landre first pitched the idea of hosting an event with Squeaky Wheel, a nonprofit for disabled people and by disabled people using satire to share creative perspectives,” Kenny wrote to The Hoya. “Our DCC student workers loved the idea of using humor to combat harmful assumptions about our disability community.”

Theodora Danylevich, adjunct lecturer in English and disability studies at Georgetown, said that literature and creativity are vital to disability culture and provide necessary representation for people with disabilities.

“It’s important to have the stories of disabled people who are currently living recorded and shared, circulated. And that’s literature. We don’t always think of literature as something that’s happening in the moment, but it certainly is,” Danylevich told The Hoya.

Verdile and Cavallero said at the event that satirical websites and magazines are a particularly effective way of using humor to speak about the experience of living with a disability.

Since satire pieces often mirror the writing style of newspaper stories and headlines, Cavallero said the genre can effectively call out the one-dimensional ways in which disability is often written about.

“The disabled experience can be funny, right? It can be frustrating. It can be heartbreaking,” Cavallero said.

“It helps me think of my experience as a human one and not one that’s tragic or that has to be othering,” Cavallero added.

Danylevich said humor can be used as a mechanism to grapple with the difficulty and unpredictability of living with a disability.

“Disabled life can be so hard and absurd, and that humor is very central to disability culture,” Danylevich said. “Having a sense of humor is very important because of all the inaccessibility and ridiculousness we have to deal with.”

Danylevich similarly said that tracking the representations of disability and illness can provide key insight into societal views of the disabled community over time.

She, like Kenny, said that disability culture adds layers to topical debates, and is a necessary element for creating a more inclusive society.

“Disability culture is vibrant and creative and celebrates our diverse disability community as our full selves. I hope this workshop creates an opportunity for students to share their experiences with one another in an accessible, inclusive space, which is central to the values of our Disability Cultural Center,” Kenny wrote.

Kenny, like Verdile and Cavallero, said that joy and humor are central to sharing the experiences of disabled people and to combating negative stereotypes about their community as a whole.

“You often find yourself in positions where people are uncomfortable or unstable just by your existence,” Verdile said. “A lot of people use humor as a way to break the ice. Like, ‘I’m family, I’m fine. I’m not scary. I’m open.’”

Verdile ended the workshop with advice for students hoping to continue writing satire. He reminded participants to keep practicing and to write what felt right to them.

“I think what has worked for me is finding a balance and not putting pressure on myself to outperform someone else or what I perceive someone else to be doing,” Verdile said. “Just focus on your own voice, your own work, and write the things that you would want to read.”