District Launches Free Bike Initiative In Response to WMATA Derailment

Washington, D.C. residents can choose to commute via bicycle for free amid recent Metro delays and disruptions thanks to a new initiative established by city officials.

Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced a partnership with Lyft on Oct. 25 to launch free 30-day Capital Bikeshare memberships for District residents to alleviate transit disruptions caused by currently limited Metro services. District residents can register for a membership on the Capital Bikeshare or Lyft apps, allowing them to ride the classic model Capital Bikeshare bike for up to 45 minutes free of charge.

Georgetown Website | The District will offer free Capital Bikeshare memberships for 30 days following recent Metro delays.

The move comes after the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) removed 60% of its Metro trains as part of ongoing investigations following the derailment of a train on the Blue Line on Oct. 12. As a result, trains are delayed, with some lines running only every 30 minutes, leaving riders frustrated about delays and derailments. WMATA is uncertain about when full service will return, according to WUSA9.

The transit delays are an inconvenience for District residents who rely on the Metro to travel and commute, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Bowser.

“The service disruptions at Metro are deeply troubling for DC and the region,” Bowser said in the press release. “DC is open and we need a fully functioning transit system to get workers, students, and visitors across the city.”

WMATA is working to restore service while prioritizing commuter safety, according to an Oct. 22 news release from Paul J. Wiedefeld, Metro CEO and general manager.

“We understand it has been a difficult week for people who depend on Metro in the region, and acknowledge the challenges our customers are experiencing,” Wiedefeld said in the press release. “We are working as quickly and safely as possible to inspect every wheel on the 7000-series railcars and it’s important to get that right.”

While District residents wait to return to their usual commutes and transportation options, the Capital Bikeshare membership will make the District more accessible, according to Everett Lott, interim director of the District Department of Transportation (DDOT).

“This initiative will help District residents by lowering the barriers to entry for sustainable transit that operates 24/7 from over 300 Stations within the District and over 600 stations throughout the region,” Lott wrote in an email to The Hoya.

The District has over 5,000 pedal bikes and 1,000 e-bikes in the region, enough to support the influx of new registrations since the initiative was announced Oct. 25, according to Lott.

While D.C. residents will be able to use the Capital Bikeshare services for only 45 minutes at a time, if riders wish to exceed the period of free service, they will receive a 33% discount for the extra ride time, which is calculated and paid for by the minute.

According to Lott, the free membership does not pose an additional cost to the District and any lost revenue is expected to be recovered in the long run.

“There is no added cost to the District for the free one-month Capital Bikeshare memberships for District Residents,” Lott wrote. “While we may forego revenue that we would receive from membership sales with the 30-day free membership subscription, we anticipate recovering that revenue from other sources like station advertisements and new membership sales from these new subscribers in the long term.”

Capital Bikeshare is a DDOT-funded program available in the District, as well as other areas in Maryland and Virginia. All of Capital Bikeshare’s jurisdictions additionally contract with Lyft in order to provide the service, and riders can pay by the minute, day or month to use Capital Bikeshare bikes.

In addition to the Capital Bikeshare announcement, Helbiz, an electric scooter company that offers services in the District, waived its $1 scooter unlocking fee until Nov. 30 in an effort to help District residents access other transportation options.

Still, the District hopes to expand Capital Bikeshare services beyond the Oct. 25 initiative, with plans to invest in additional Capital Bikeshare stations and bikes, as well as the construction of more bike paths and lanes throughout the city.

The Oct. 25 Capital Bikeshare initiative serves as the continuation of the District’s commitment to affordable and available transit options, according to Bowser.

“We have been intentional, over the past several years, about making Capital Bikeshare more accessible and convenient for DC residents, and now we are proud to be able to offer this free one-month membership to every Washingtonian who might need it,” Bowser said in the press release.