Dr. Anthony Fauci Appointed as Distinguished University Professor

Dr. Anthony Fauci (H ’90) will serve as a distinguished professor at the Georgetown University School of Medicine (GUSOM) and the McCourt School of Public Policy.

The university announced the appointment of Fauci, who formerly served as the White House chief medical advisor and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to the GUSOM’s Division of Infectious Diseases on June 26. Fauci will begin in his new role July 1.

Fauci said he looks forward to continuing his career at Georgetown

“I am delighted to join the Georgetown family, an institution steeped in clinical and academic excellence with an emphasis on the Jesuit tradition of public service,” Fauci said in a press release.

“This is a natural extension of my scientific, clinical and public health career, which was initially grounded from my high school and college days where I was exposed to intellectual rigor, integrity and service-mindedness of Jesuit institutions,” he added.

Dr. Edward B. Healton, the executive vice president of health sciences and executive dean of the School of Medicine, said the faculty at GUSOM looks forward to the opportunity to work alongside Fauci.

Northwestern University, Noel St. John | Dr. Anthony Fauci will join the Georgetown University School of Medicine faculty as a distinguished professor.

“At Georgetown, students have access to the very best medical, scientific and public health minds, and now, they will be able to learn from the extraordinary experience of Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, who embodies all three of those strengths,” Healton wrote in a statement to The Hoya.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Fauci, who has lived the value of cura personalis through his service to others and to the advancement of biomedical research and medicine, to deepen this impact,” Healton added.

Fauci will serve in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the GUSOM, which focuses on expanding biomedical research, clinical care and medical training for health professionals working with infectious diseases or travel medicine.

Fauci, who has worked for seven presidential administrations, has led during numerous infectious disease threats, including HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, Ebola, Zika, SARS, MERS and avian influenza.

Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia (CAS ’79, GRD ’95) said Fauci exhibits the Jesuit values that anchor Georgetown’s community.

“Dr. Fauci has embodied the Jesuit value of being in service to others throughout his career, and we are grateful to have his expertise, strong leadership and commitment to guiding the next generation of leaders to meet the pressing issues of our time.”



After his time working for the National Institutes of Health, and most recently as the chief medical advisor in the Biden administration, Fauci retired last December.

Fauci visited the campus last March, when he delivered the 2023 Maloy Distinguished Lecture on Global Health. He reflected on the lessons he learned as a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and provided insight into possible prevention strategies for future pandemics.

“Our task, and our lesson that we need to learn, is that if we do pay attention to some of the things that I’ve spoken about, that you can prevent an emerging infection from becoming a pandemic,” Fauci told students and faculty at the March 27 lecture. “Emerging infections are a perpetual challenge, and the only way you address a perpetual challenge is by perpetual preparedness.”