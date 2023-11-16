Fall/Winter Fashion Guide

As temperatures begin to drop, I find myself wanting to stay in more and more, and as a result, my floormates and I have come into constant contact with one another. I recall a conversation I had recently with a friend on my floor: in between complaining about having to walk to classes in this cold, he mentioned that he truly sees people’s sense of fashion this time of year.

I nodded my head in agreement but actually pondered this comment throughout the day. Do people really take more notice of others’ outfits during the colder seasons? What is fashionable? Do I need to get out more?

These thoughts flooded my head as I began to examine my own wardrobe. If there is a subtle noticing of one’s fashion sense around this time, how can I better express myself with my everyday outfits? What can I add to them? I am curious to know what Hoyas think about my friend’s statement: is there an increased fashion radar around this time?

I would like to preface the following suggestions by noting that they are a culmination of my observations as a Georgetown University student and fashion enthusiast. I am in no way advising students on what I think they should wear, as I am a firm believer in individuality when it comes to style. I simply hope that my general observations will inspire Hoyas to adapt to the fall and winter seasons by maintaining their sense of individuality, most noticeably through fashion.

Personally, I have noticed my fashion sense altering not only to better suit my individuality but the region. I am from a small suburb in North Texas where fashion has been, to put it nicely, stagnant. This can be blamed on the unrelentingly warm Texas weather and the overall lack of seasons. I found myself constantly reverting to summer pieces, even on Christmas Eve. In Washington, D.C., however, I can finally experience seasons, and my wardrobe has flourished as a result.

As a member of “Added to the File,” Georgetown’s first fashion magazine, I am lucky to have met a variety of Hoyas with various approaches to fashion. Taking this all into account, I have come to notice general trends (all coined by yours truly) that Hoyas are opting for this fall and winter to not only stay warm, but stylish.

First, the “beige mom” fit, which includes your typical whites, blacks, grays and beige, often chosen as an outer layering piece. It’s a minimalist ode to the plummeting temperatures, one that should remain in fashion as the seasons (and style fads) change.

Next, the “one and done” style, which features one standout statement piece, usually a pair of shoes, a scarf, an overcoat or a piece of jewelry. Do you have a striking thrift store find, a family heirloom or a uniquely patterned accouterment? Whip it out in time for the holidays!

Staying on the jewelry theme, I’ve observed what I’ve dubbed “metal politics,” which concerns the increasing polarity between those who opt for either silver or gold. Accessories are a key part of any outfit — make sure you’ve got your preferred metal straight!

Finally, “alter ego,” which encompasses school-to-work/internship outfits or day-to-night outfits that are easily adjustable with the addition or subtraction of one piece. As capsule wardrobes become more and more in vogue, flexibility is something that many college students prize…“alter ego” is the perfect expression of this trend.

As college students, I think it is fair to come to an agreement that most of our school outfits have been picked out to mimic what we hoped would help us fit in. In college, we eventually learn to have confidence in our own choices, and I find this extremely valuable.

Despite the pain of walking to the Edmund A. Walsh Building or up the hill to Epicurean & Company in the cold, I hope this guide has been the motivation needed for you all to put yourselves out there and build on the already existing vibrancy, diversity and style at Georgetown.