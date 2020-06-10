FIELD HOCKEY | Hoyas Welcome Five New Players for the Class of 2024

Georgetown’s field hockey program signed five freshmen to join the program on the Hilltop this fall. These players all hail from four different states and all different high schools and bring a wide range of skills and experiences to the Hoyas, who are seeking to rebuild in the upcoming year. The Hoyas will fill the roster spots of seven graduating seniors, including high-scorers such as midfielder Michaela Bruno and back Emily Fraser. With a losing season in which the Hoyas had a 6-13 record and won only one conference game, Georgetown will be looking to bring in players to their 2024 class who can make big contributions and move the program forward.

Eliana Swell hails from Rumson, N.J., and was a three-year letter winner for Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. Swell has experience as both a defender and midfielder and served as captain of her team in her senior year. She brings speed to the team, which comes from her experience as captain of both her winter and spring track teams during her senior year. She boasts a mile time of 5:07 in her state meet and was a part of relay teams that posted the school’s distance medley relay and indoor and outdoor 4×800 meter relay records, according to GU Hoyas.

Swell has demonstrated many personal and athletic strengths on the field during her high school career, according to Rumson-Fair Haven field hockey Head Coach Casey Hanna.

“Eliana’s greatest strength on the field would have to be her resilience. No matter what – whether we were in double overtime or 100-degree heat – she would always be full of energy, all over the field, ready to sacrifice herself for her teammates,” Hanna wrote in an email to The Hoya. “She really inspired everyone – coaches included – with her attitude and stamina.”

Swell also excelled in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Math Honor Society. Hanna says Swell was a leader both on and off the field.

“As a coach, I felt really lucky to have a player that I could openly discuss and problem solve team issues with, knowing that she would do her best to help and put her teammates first in order to set them up for success,” Hanna wrote.

Skyler Lesslie will be joining the Hoyas from Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School in Town and Country, Mo. The forward and midfielder led her team in goals her senior year and ranked fourth in the state.

“Skyler is a tenacious scorer who looks to take advantage of every opportunity afforded to her and if they are not there, she looks to generate them on her own,” MICDS field hockey Head Coach Lynn Mittler wrote in an email to The Hoya.

While Lesslie has contributed greatly to her high school’s program, Mittler wrote that she constantly looks to improve and learn as a player.

“Skyler looks to learn in every situation she encounters,” Mittler wrote. “I think she will thrive with new coaches and new teammates to teach her even more than she already knows.”

Off the field, Lesslie is heavily involved with local philanthropy. She founded Warm Up St. Louis, a charity program that holds an annual collection drive for winter items to donate to homeless shelters. She also co-founded a program at her school called De-Stress MICDS.

“Skyler is a thoughtful mentor to younger players and a creative spirit,” Mittler wrote.

Ellie Staab for The Hoya | Lindsey Getz, 19, tries to maintain control of the ball and avoid the LaSalle defender. The Hoyas will look to bring in a strong recruiting class to improve their program, which only managed one conference win in the 2019 season.

Katharine Glassmeyer is a midfielder who will join the Hoyas from Greenwich Academy in Darien, Conn., where she was a four-year letter winner. She received a Fairchester Athletic Association First Team All-League selection in 2018 and 2019.

Glassmeyer has a versatility of skills on the field, according to Greenwich Academy field hockey Head Coach Jamie Brower.

“Katharine is a solid player and for us in high school, her ability to handle the ball on both sides of the field benefitted us,” Brower wrote in an email to The Hoya. “A lot of times if a player has it on their left, they are limited in what they can do, but Katharine had a full toolbox of skills and used them very well.”

In 2019, Glassmeyer received the Carol Kenyon Award, awarded to an excellent field hockey player who shows tremendous enthusiasm and love of the sport. Brower noted the dedication Glassmeyer poured into improving as an athlete during her high school years.

“Katharine was a solid athlete freshman year, and over the next three years really committed a lot of time and effort and studying of the game, and her overall skill set and game sense really grew as a result of her time she spent with her club team and out of season training,” Brower wrote. “I am excited to see all of those areas continue to develop, and it is always great and exciting to learn from new coaches and teammates as well, so we send her off with all great wishes.”

Louisa Baxter, a defender and midfielder, will be coming to Georgetown from Episcopal Academy in Devon, Pa. A four-year starter for her high school, Baxter was named captain of her team during her senior year and was voted MVP by her coaches and teammates. During her time in high school, she also played for her school’s varsity lacrosse team and was a member of the student council. Baxter also stood out off the field, as she received induction into her school’s Cum Laude Society for maintaining a top-10% academic standing over four years and was named to National Field Hockey Coaches Association High School National Academic Squad in 2018 and 2019.

Outside of her school team, Baxter competed for the WC Eagles Field Hockey Club for six years, making an appearance at the National Indoor Tournament each year. Competition at this high level allowed Baxter to become a more competitive athlete, even leading her team to Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships in 2018 and 2019. Baxter also has a family tradition of athletics, as her sister, Brooke, is a member of the Princeton rowing team. Baxter’s cousins, Emily (SFS ’11) and Reid Blynn (MSB ’16), also graduated from Georgetown.

Vivienne Trumpbour is a forward and midfielder who hails from Villanova, Pa., and attended Academy of Notre Dame de Namur. She was a three-year letter winner at her high school. On the field, she was named the 2019 Most Improved Field Hockey Athlete for her school. She played for WC Eagles Field Hockey Club, a team that in 2019 went on to finish first at the Disney Wide World of Sports. Trumpbour also demonstrated excellence in the classroom, as a STEM Scholar of Excellence and High School Merit Scholar.

Trumpbour was willing to put in work both in the classroom and on the field, according to Academy of Notre Dame de Namur field hockey Head Coach Adele Williams.

“Vivi is self-driven. When she commits to anything, whether it is academics or sport, you know she is going to give everything and more,” Williams wrote in an email to The Hoya. Trumpbour will continue her work ethic on the field in college, Williams wrote. “Vivi was determined to improve her game by doing the additional work and earning her spot in the varsity team. When our team’s leading goal scorer graduated, Vivi stepped into that role seamlessly and led the team in scoring her senior year,” Williams wrote. “She is patient and has the attributes to be successful and I have no doubt that she will bring that same commitment and work ethic to her new team.”