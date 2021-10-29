FIELD HOCKEY | Late Offensive Surge Propels UConn to a 2-0 Victory over Georgetown

On Friday afternoon in Storrs, Connecticut, the Georgetown University women’s field hockey team faced a challenging matchup against fellow Big East contender, the No. 18 University of Connecticut Huskies (9-9-0, 5-1-0 Big East). While the Hoyas kept UConn on its toes through the first half, they suffered a 2-0 loss after a pair of goals in the late stages of the game.

The ball ping-ponged across both ends of the field through the first quarter, with neither team able to gain possession. With just under ten minutes remaining, the Hoyas (8-8-0, 2-4-0 Big East) instigated an offensive penalty corner hoping to clinch an early lead. Despite smooth movement across the circle, the ball slipped under the stick of fifth-year midfielder Ali Cronin, sprawling just wide of the goal post.

Immediately following the missed goal opportunity, UConn transferred the ball towards their attacking end. Quickly offsetting Georgetown’s offensive surge, Husky midfielder McKenna Sergi granted UConn a penalty corner. Georgetown senior goalkeeper Ciara Weets’s diving save successfully blocked a powerful sweep from striker Jessica Dembrowski, sending the ball outside scoring range.

With 12:20 to go in the first half, Georgetown received a green card due to a foul from first-year midfielder and attacker Sophie Towne inside of the defensive circle. The green card initiated yet another Huskies penalty corner opportunity for UConn, but their attempt to score failed as a result of indecisiveness on their attacking end.

Despite playing a man down, Georgetown successfully fended off UConn’s multiple attempts to attack. During the final minutes of the second quarter, the Hoyas had one shot against the Huskies’ six; however, the game was still in either team’s court.

Bridget Sippel/The Hoya | Georgetown field hockey was iced by UConn, 2-0, on Friday, Oct. 22. With the loss, the Huskies won its 17th consecutive game over the Hoyas.

UConn began applying heavy pressure against Georgetown’s defense in the opening minutes of the third quarter. The Huskies issued multiple scoring opportunities to get their name on the board, rebounding consecutive shots off of saves from Weets. After a powerful swing fired out of bounds by the Huskies’ Lindsay Dickinson, the Hoyas had the chance to send the ball outside of their defensive zone.

Georgetown senior attacker Emma Street intercepted a UConn pass in the midfield to find a one-on-one breakaway opportunity for the Hoyas. After beating her final defender she had minimal room to score, sending her shot just wide and back into UConn’s possession.

With under two minutes to go in the third quarter, the Huskies’ consistent offensive presence issued them their first offensive penalty corner of the second half. Following UConn’s initial deflected shot, the ball danced around the sticks of the Hoyas’ defense. It found its way back to striker Jessica Dembrowski, who gently flicked the ball into the net of the cage, putting UConn up 1-0.

Less than a minute later, another foul on Georgetown’s defense issued a penalty stroke in the Huskies’ favor. Back Claire Jandewerth squared up to take the stroke for UConn, propelling UConn to a two-goal advantage after sending the ball past the pads of Weets.

In the final 15 minutes of the fourth quarter, both teams remained scoreless. UConn was up four shots to Georgetown’s one, but strong goalkeeping efforts from Weets kept the Huskies’ offensive line in check.

Despite the loss, Georgetown displayed composure and grit throughout the game’s entirety against such a challenging opponent, particularly in its defensive end. The Hoyas will return to Cooper Field to face Villanova (6-11-0, 1-5-0 Big East) this Friday at 1 p.m. to round out their final Big East regular season matchup.