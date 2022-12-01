Flipturn Makes Teen Garage Band Dreams Come True at the Black Cat

★★★★★

On Nov. 12, a two-block line snaked down U Street toward the doors of the Black Cat in anticipation of the arrival of a wild-haired Floridian indie band. Super fans and newbies alike lined up as far as the eye could see, though hardcore fans were easy to spot: They donned celestial earrings as an ode to the band’s song “Space Cowboy.”

Attendees of Flipturn’s tour at the Black Cat were in for an unforgettable show. Filling the venue to the brim with fans, Flipturn perfectly matched the quirky, retro aura of the Black Cat’s black-and-white checkered floors and vintage pinball machines. Upon entering, there was clearly a bustling community of music lovers supporting the band –– everyone was extremely welcoming and just wanted to have a good time listening to music.

As the lights dimmed to soft magenta, The Brazen Youth took the stage for a remarkably memorable opening act. Displaying a beautiful, nostalgic rhythm, The Brazen Youth’s set list evoked a melancholic feeling while also keeping the audience’s attention.

It can be hard to maintain an enthusiastic, party-like atmosphere with slow-paced music, but The Brazen Youth proved to be an outlier. Thanks to special guest Mei Semones’ masterful strumming on the guitar, Semones transformed some of The Brazen Youth’s biggest “sad” hits into lively and introspective tunes that had the whole audience bopping.

Along with her musical talent, Semones brought an illustrious stage presence with her bold fashion choice and air of confidence. Her delicate lace choker combined with a grandpa sweater and camo baseball cap brought “cool girl” vibes to an otherwise all-male band.

After The Brazen Youth wrapped up their set list, patrons of the Black Cat mingled and explored the venue. Both bands had slick merch available for purchase, from sweatshirts to lighters donning trippy designs featuring the acts.

Knowing their audience — stingy college students —the bands priced their merchandise reasonably. Since most tickets to this show were under $20, many patrons splurged on branded items.

After some retail therapy, it was time for Flipturn to take the stage. The Black Cat was soon washed in magenta and teal once more as super fans positioned themselves center stage.

Flipturn opened their act with a personal introduction of each band member, a touching addition that honored the group’s garage band roots. All the members grew up in small Florida towns together, getting their start in bassist Madeline Jarman’s garage. With low-fi beats and intriguing vocals, each song brought a whole new experience to the audience.

Songs like “Chicago” and “August” had fans singing along at the tops of their lungs and swaying with the crowd. Additionally, “Whales” showcased the range of the group as not just a group of youths performing for laughs but a serious musical act with important topics to discuss.

Flipturn’s songs preach about never wanting to grow up, living through the best parts of our youth, and the heartbreak and pain that can stem from it. Their discography is the perfect addition to a playlist for a drive to “just get out of town”; the epitome of coming-of-age media.

High fiving fans and accepting handmade presents, the members of Flipturn clearly wanted to give the audience the full concert experience. Their approachable nature and casual on-stage demeanor made the concert feel more like a party than a performance.

In fact, the show actually became a party after Flipturn’s encore playing of “Nickel,” when The Brazen Youth joined Flipturn on stage for some old-fashioned dancing fun.

Flipturn is not a show you want to miss. Even for those unfamiliar with their discography, myself included, Flipturn put on a show designed to have even the most unknowledgeable singing along by the end.

Be sure to grab a ticket for their next show, put on your most comfortable shoes, and prepare for a night that will transform you into a Flipturn superfan.