FOOTBALL | Georgetown Suffers Close 28-21 Defeat in First Conference Game

Georgetown football returned to Cooper Field on Saturday, Oct. 2 to play its first conference matchup in nearly two years, facing off against the Colgate Raiders. After a tough loss to Columbia on Sept. 25, the Hoyas looked to notch their first Patriot League win and snap an eight-game losing streak against the Raiders.

The Hoyas (1-3, 0-1 Patriot League) mounted a 14-point comeback to keep the game tight against the Raiders (2-3, 2-0 Patriot League), but ultimately fell, 28-21. An early fourth-quarter Colgate touchdown propelled the Raiders to victory and handed the Hoyas their third straight loss after starting the season 1-0.

Colgate opened the score quickly, with the Hoyas conceding a touchdown to the Raiders in the first drive of the game. The Georgetown defense tried to resist Colgate’s offense in a dragged out, 10-play drive, but Raider quarterback Grant Breneman connected with wide receiver Garrett Oakey from the Georgetown 20-yard line to take an early 7-0 lead.

Georgetown’s offense started shakily as well. With fifth-year quarterback Joseph Brunell still out due to injury, junior quarterback Pierce Holley returned to the field. Unfortunately, the Hoyas failed to enter Colgate territory and were forced to punt the ball on their first drive, unable to match the Raiders’ offensive success.

The Raiders capitalized on their winning momentum and pushed the Hoyas further down their deficit. Running back John Cox rushed for another Colgate touchdown with a five-yard run, making it a 14-0 game late in the first quarter.

The Hoyas were determined not to let the game slip away. During their last possession of the first quarter, senior wide receiver Joshua Tomas’ back-to-back catches from Holley for a total of 25 yards and senior running back Herman Moultrie’s yardage gains advanced Georgetown to the Colgate 35-yard line. After earning another first down, a pass interference by the Raider defense led to a 15-yard penalty, moving the Hoyas up to the Colgate 10-yard line.

After failing to punch the ball in, on fourth-and-goal, Moultrie ran the ball in for a two-yard touchdown. The Hoyas’ score seemed in flux as referees reevaluated the touchdown, but it was soon deemed fair. Moultrie’s touchdown, along with the extra point conversion by sophomore kicker Conor Hunt, put the Hoyas on the board for a score of 14-7.

Breneman utilized his offensive weapons well and played a team game, and Colgate immediately responded with a touchdown of its own. Quarterback Michael Brescia entered the game during this drive, running for a one-yard touchdown.

Hannah Laibinis/The Hoya | Junior running back Joshua Stakely, 22, focuses on the end zone and aims to block a Colgate defender. Stakely scored his third touchdown of the season in the loss to Colgate, and recorded 26 rushing yards.

Following a series of back-and-forth drives between Georgetown and the Raiders, the Hoyas found their tempo by the end of the second quarter. After being forced to punt it to the Raiders, Colgate’s receiving team fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Hoya senior linebacker Justin Fonteneaux.

Founteneaux’s recovery was a turning point for the Hoyas, and Georgetown used this chance to close the score gap. Holley spread the ball well, hitting a different option for almost every play of this drive that ended with fifth-year running back Jackson Saffold’s rushing touchdown.

When Georgetown regained possession in the third quarter, the Hoyas did not waste their opportunity to tie the game. In a 14-play drive, the Hoyas endured pressure from the Raiders’ defense and fought their way to the endzone. Along with Tomas’ vital receptions, junior running back Joshua Stakely made several small, steady advances and completed a one-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game 21-21.

Even with committed performances from Holley, Stakely and Moultrie to mount a valiant comeback, Georgetown’s attempts were not enough. Although the Raiders later missed a crucial 31-yard field goal attempt, they redeemed themselves on their next drive going into the fourth quarter. With yet another quarterback change in Colgate’s lineup, Oakey scored his second touchdown, allowing for a final score of 28-21.

Both teams continued their battle on the field, but neither racked up any more points, securing the Raiders’ win. Georgetown evenly matched Colgate’s passing game, but ultimately could not contest the Raiders’ strong rushing advances and defensive efforts.

The Hoyas will enjoy a bye week, and then look to improve their record and secure a win on the road against the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-2) in another conference bout Saturday, Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m.