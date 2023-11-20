FOOTBALL | Hoyas End Overtime Nail Biter in 50-47 Victory Over Bison

In what felt like watching a ping pong match, the Georgetown University Hoyas defeated the Bucknell University Bison in a high-scoring game that ended 50-47 in overtime. With the victory in Lewisburg, Pa., the Hoyas moved to a record of 5-5 (3-2 Patriot League) and the Bison moved to 3-7 (1-5 Patriot League).

The Hoyas started strong with a touchdown in the first quarter when graduate quarterback Tyler Knoop connected with junior wide receiver Brock Biestek for a 20-yard touchdown at 9:39.

The game proceeded in the Hoyas’ favor. Senior linebacker David Ealey III quickly shut down the Bison’s first offensive opportunity as he caught an interception to put the ball right back into the Hoyas’ hands. Georgetown took this opportunity to score once again with a rushing touchdown from junior running back Naieem Kearney to make the score 14-0 under eight minutes into the first quarter.

The Bison then had a chance to start their offense, but junior defensive lineman Ibri Harrell seemingly appeared out of thin air at the Bucknell 10-yard line to sack Bucknell quarterback Ralph Rucker for a loss of nine yards. This forced a safety on the next play.

The Hoyas and Bison traded offensive attempts while the score held steady at 16-0 until there were only five minutes left in the second quarter when the Bison scored their first touchdown of the game and completed a two-point conversion putting the score at 16-8.

With only a minute and a half left in the first half, junior cornerback Kamren Watkins-Hunter intercepted the ball at Bucknell’s 27-yard line, setting the Hoyas up for a chance to score. Knoop found sophomore wide receiver Nicholas Dunnemam to complete a 23-yard touchdown putting Georgetown far in the lead with a score of 23-8 going into the second half.

GUHoyas | Georgetown football emerged victorious from a 50-47 scoring bonanza against the Bucknell Bison in overtime.

The tide began to turn for Bucknell two minutes into the third quarter with a rushing touchdown by Rushawn Baker to make the score 23-15.

Immediately after, the Hoyas answered back with a 46-yard squib kickoff return from sophomore linebacker Naiteitei Mose, to set the game at 30-15. In the same quarter, junior defensive tackle VeRon Garrison recovered a Bucknell fumble at the five-yard line.

Following the play, Knoop connected with sophomore wide receiver Jimmy Kibble for a 95-yard touchdown. The Hoyas’ dominating plays suppressed the Bison’s opportunities to score, with their quick plays throwing the Hoyas ahead once more at 37-15.

The Bison answered with a 38-yard touchdown and completed another two-point conversion making the score 37-23 to round out the third quarter of the matchup.

In the fourth quarter, the Bison showed great amounts of determination to stay in the game and scored three unanswered touchdowns to give them their first lead of the game with a score of 44-37. Feeling the pressure for the first time in the contest, Knoop completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kibble, sending the game into overtime.

The Georgetown defense put up a strong showing and held the Bison to only one field goal in their first chance with the ball during overtime.

In swift movements down the field, the Hoyas pushed their way through the Bucknell defensive attempts to score the game-winning point with a rushing touchdown from graduate student running back Joshua Stakely to end the game 50-47.

With this win, the Hoyas continue to stay in the running for a chance at a Patriot League championship. Georgetown will take on the Holy Cross Crusaders (6-4 overall, 4-1 Patriot League) in Worcester, Mass. on Saturday, Nov. 18 to end the 2023 regular season.