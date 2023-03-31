Georgetown Admits 13% of Applicants to Undergraduate Class of 2027

Georgetown University accepted 13% of applicants for the undergraduate Class of 2027, a one percentage point increase from the Class of 2026.

The university admitted 3,263 students out of 25,519 total applicants, which is 1,151 fewer applicants than last year.

The College of Arts & Sciences saw the highest number of applicants, receiving 15,484 applications and admitting 1,911 for a 12.3% acceptance rate; the School of Foreign Service (SFS) received 3,817 applications and admitted 15%; the McDonough School of Business had a 12% acceptance rate with 4,210 applicants; the School of Health had 1,542 applicants and accepted 180 students, an 11.7% acceptance rate; and the School of Nursing had 466 applicants and accepted 16.1% of them.

Melissa Costanzi (I ’95), director of undergraduate admissions, said the total number of applicants has remained steady after a 30% increase in 2021. This was also the first year that prospective students could apply to the new School of Health or the School of Nursing.

“More applicants applied to the newly separated schools this year than did to the School of Nursing and Health Studies last year,” Costanzi wrote to The Hoya.

Costanzi said the number of applicants increased in several specific fields.

“The applicant pool continues to become more competitive in the sciences, particularly Biology, in the College of Arts and Sciences and for students applying to the McDonough School of Business,” Costanzi wrote.

The university admitted students from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Admitted international students came from 94 different countries, according to Costanzi.

Scott Barge, associate vice president for institutional data analytics in the Office of Assessment and Decision Support, said more than half of the admitted Class of 2027 are students of color.

Fifty-three percent of the current Class of 2027 identifies as Black, Hispanic or Latinx, Asian, Native American, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, according to Barge.

Despite a wave of colleges choosing to go test-optional after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgetown still requires applicants to submit standardized test scores. For admitted students in the Class of 2027, mid-percentile ranges for the SAT were 720 to 770 for the verbal section and 720 to 790 for the math section. On the ACT, admitted students in the 25th through 75th percentile scored in the 32 to 35 range.

Jack Flanigan, accepted to the SFS for the Class of 2027 and a current high school senior in New York City, received an early action acceptance letter in December. The Office of Undergraduate Admissions announced early action acceptances Dec. 15, admitting 965 students in the early round.

Flanigan said he attended the welcome weekend hosted by the Georgetown Admissions Ambassador Program (GAAP) from March 24 to 25.

“I applied to Georgetown because of its unrivaled foreign studies program and its Jesuit identity,” Flanigan wrote to The Hoya. “GAAP weekend was an awesome showcase of the university’s people and programs and it was super exciting to get to meet future and present Hoyas in person.”

Costanzi said more students have been visiting campus in comparison to previous years, as the pandemic impacted travel.

Evelyn Slatoff (CAS ’27), a current high school senior from New Canaan, Conn., was accepted into Georgetown in the early action round.

Slatoff, who has committed to Georgetown, said she is excited for the campus environment and opportunities that Georgetown provides.

“I applied to Georgetown because when I visited I loved the motivated energy on campus,” Slatoff wrote to The Hoya. “There seems to always be something going on and the university is unmatched in the unique experiences it constantly offers to students.”