Georgetown Masters Student Receives Prestigious Journalism Scholarship

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) awarded the Charlie Ericksen Journalism Supplement to Angelica Franganillo Diaz, a Georgetown University Master’s student, on Sept. 15.

The Charlie Ericksen Supplement, which grants one recipient each semester, recognizes students who demonstrate dedication to the field of journalism and require financial assistance. Awardees receive a journalism internship and mentorship in Washington, D.C.

Diaz will be interning under Priscilla Alvarez, an Argentinian CNN White House correspondent and the Student Outreach Chair of NAHJ, with her scholarship.

“We’re excited to award the Charlie Ericksen Internship Supplement to Angelica. We were impressed with her career so far and look forward to seeing her excel in journalism,” Priscilla Alvarez told The Hoya.

The scholarship is part of NAHJ’s mission to support young Hispanic journalists and provide them with networking opportunities. Diaz will be interning for the globally renowned Colombian cable television news channel NTN24 in D.C.

Diaz said that her Latin American heritage and Cuban and Puerto Rican background largely influenced her decision to pursue journalism. The Cuban government’s infringement on free speech and free press first sparked a flame of passion in her to dive deeper into politics and the media, according to Diaz.

“The first thing that Fidel Castro did was shut down media outlets and shut down freedom of speech. And I was curious about that,” Diaz told The Hoya. “I found how strong the press needs to be and how important it is in society.”

Diaz said that she discovered the need for diverse media sources upon arriving in the United States in 2019 and has wanted to truthfully and authentically cover more Latino issues other than immigration.

“We have so many stories to be told,” Diaz said. “We’re the fastest growing minority right now in the U.S. That’s why we need more diversity in newsrooms.”

Diaz said her priority as a journalist is to seek the truth and share both sides of the story in an impartial, facts-focused manner. Diaz said that she hopes to reach a point where her readers will take her seriously without being affected by any internal biases.

Diaz added that her Latin American background and knowledge of a second language as a native Puerto Rican helped to distinguish her from other journalists within Georgetown’s Masters Program for Journalism.

“I’ve always been passionate about Latin America and my culture,” Diaz said. “We have so many issues, and a lot of issues based on misinformation. And the media in a lot of countries is very, very biased or controlled by the government. So you really need strong, convicted journalists, journalists, searching for the truth.”

Carole Feldman, the faculty director of Georgetown’s Journalism Masters Program, said Diaz is a spirited and tireless journalist who has distinguished herself in her studies and as a leader in Georgetown’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, which organizes programming designed to give its members professional journalistic experiences.

“We are so proud that the judges for the Charlie Ericksen Internship Supplement recognized Angelica’s achievements and passion for the profession in awarding her financial assistance so she could pursue her internship,” Feldman wrote to The Hoya. “We look forward to seeing how she will put to use the skills she acquired at Georgetown during her internship at NTN24.”

Diaz said she has discovered a supportive and welcoming community through Georgetown’s Masters Program in Journalism, in which she has felt appreciated and accepted for her heritage and background.

She added that receiving the Charlie Ericksen award as a full-time college student at Georgetown was a defining moment for her journalism career, especially as she continues to write and report in the D.C. area.

Nonetheless, she stated that the most important thing about journalism for her was always having great passion.

“It’s the passion that drives you. That has to be your burning fire throughout your life,” Diaz said.