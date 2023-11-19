Georgetown Restaurant DIG Signs NIL Deal with Georgetown Men’s Basketball Team

Georgetown University’s men’s basketball team obtained a name, image and likeness (NIL) partnership with Georgetown-area fast-casual restaurant DIG Nov. 10.

As part of the deal, the men’s basketball team will promote DIG, a farm-sourced, fast-casual restaurant with a location on Wisconsin Ave. that opened in April, on social media, in exchange for compensation, capitalizing on the athletes’ value to grow their business. The partnership is one of a growing number of deals made since the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) first allowed collegiate athletes to profit off their NIL in July 2021.

Megan Zilenziger, a marketing specialist in partnerships and activations for DIG, said DIG is excited to partner with the basketball team.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Georgetown’s MBB team this season. Specializing in seasonal comfort food that’s both satisfying and nourishing, we believe this partnership is a great fit. The DIG team is eager to see how they do this season!” Zilenziger wrote to The Hoya.

Hoyas Rising, an independent organization launched in May 2023 that aims to assist Georgetown student-athletes in capitalizing on their NIL and personal brand, helped to facilitate the deal.

John Balkam, director of sales and athlete engagement at Hoyas Rising, said the organization is excited about the deal.

“Hoyas Rising is thrilled to connect DIG with our Men’s Basketball players,” Balkam wrote to The Hoya. “Working with DIG will be a great experience for our players and we hope it will attract more businesses to invest in the NIL of Georgetown student-athletes going forward.”

Hoyas Rising has also secured deals for Georgetown’s women’s volleyball and women’s lacrosse teams this semester with Georgetown smoothie and juice bar South Block and Georgetown clothing store South Moon Under, respectively. The organization has also built a community partnership with Dreaming Out Loud, a nonprofit that uses urban farming to tackle food insecurity in D.C.

Balkam said these deals will help Georgetown students understand the ways they can use their name, image and likeness for profit.

“Our mission is to empower all Georgetown student-athletes and help them navigate NIL opportunities during their time on the Hilltop,” Balkam wrote.

Although NCAA policies prior to 2021 restricted compensation for student-athletes, the change in policy has pushed top players to play at the college level longer to profit from NIL deals, with some earning over $5 million in deals.

Georgetown has launched a number of programs to help connect student-athletes with potential opportunities, including The Blueprint, which also educates student-athletes on NIL deals. The men’s basketball team added Mark Fox to its staff this year as director of student-athlete relations and NIL partnerships to connect players with potential opportunities.

Fox said the partnership will positively impact not just the parties involved, but the Georgetown community as a whole.

“The partnership between DIG and the Georgetown men’s basketball team is one of the ways that NIL deals can make an immediate impact for both our student-athletes and the local community,” Fox wrote to The Hoya. “I am excited DIG is partnering with our student-athletes and this is one of many to come through our relationship with Hoyas Rising.”

Simone Guite (CAS ’26), a member of the Georgetown Pep Band and a Georgetown basketball fan, said she is excited for the recruiting impacts Georgetown’s new NIL deals will have for the team.

“These deals are a way for the team to be competitive when recruiting. For the players who are already here, I think it’s exciting that they get compensation for the name recognition they create for the school,” Guite wrote to The Hoya. “I’m excited to see them play with these scholarships this year!”

