Georgetown Students Elect 18 GUSA Senators

Eighteen students won elections to serve as Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) senators, representing the Classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Members of the student body elected six senators from their respective class years to serve in the GUSA Senate until April 2024 in the April 13-15 election. Twenty students ran campaigns last week — nine first-years, six sophomores and five juniors — with candidates’ messaging focusing on club funding, student housing, inclusivity and institutional transparency.

The junior senators include incumbents Julian Jimenez (CAS ’24), Max Massick (CAS ’24), Megan Skinner (SFS ’24) and Jibril Syed (MSB ’24). Members of the Class of 2024 also elected two new senators, Mason Leath (CAS ’24) and Jeff Mueller (CAS ’24).

Leath said taking care of Georgetown students’ mental health will be a priority in his first term.

“I think we’re seeing a startling trend of mental health epidemics across the university landscape for young people, and no one should ever feel alone,” Leath wrote to The Hoya. “Moreover, I want everyone at Georgetown to have adequate resources if they are struggling with anxiety or depression because I never want my friends and classmates to feel isolated or scared writ large.”

Kassidy Angelo / The Hoya | Eighteen students won election to represent first-years, sophomores and juniors in the GUSA Senate.

Jimenez said he plans to focus on small goals that will increase students’ productivity following his reelection.

“I want to prioritize the seemingly little things that affect students on a daily basis that often get overlooked,” Jimenez wrote to The Hoya. “For example, late last semester I started the project to install power strips on Lau 2 because there would often not be enough working outlets for people to use. Someone recently mentioned the HFSC has some outlet issues too, which is why I want to work on that next.”

GUSA also swore in George LeMieux (CAS ’25), Dua Mobin (CAS ’25) and Noriko O’Shea (SFS ’25) to their first senate terms, alongside incumbents Chijioke Achebe (SFS ’25), John DiPierri (SFS ’25) and Saatvik Sunkavalli (SFS ’25).

In the freshman race, students reelected incumbents Meriam Ahmad (CAS ’26), George Currie (CAS ’26), Dylan Davis (CAS ’26) and Rhea Iyer (CAS ’26) to their GUSA Senate seats, with newly elected Ethan Henshaw (CAS ’26) and Yasin Khan (SFS ’26) joining them.

The first-year senators-elect are especially focused on workers’ rights and equity on campus, according to Ahmad.

“There’s a lot of energy among the newly elected senators, particularly the freshman class, to make a difference for workers on campus,” Ahmad wrote to The Hoya. “I’m also planning to continue my efforts to get more lights in Red Square, reduce the cost of laundry, and fix the kiosks at Epi’s to make them representative of what’s actually on the meal plan.”



Ahmad said she plans to increase the student body’s engagement with GUSA particularly through its Finance and Appropriations Committee (FinApp), which allocates money to club advisory boards and held a contentious appropriations process this year.

“I hope to work with the Senate to establish a regular ‘FinApp Debrief’ town hall following each budget summit where anyone can ask FinApp liaisons and adjuncts questions about their decisions to increase transparency and accountability within FinApp,” Ahmad wrote.

As the newly elected FinApp chair, Iyer said she also wants to continue addressing equity issues at Georgetown.

“The most important issues on campus are definitely equity, safety, and facilities,” Iyer wrote to The Hoya. “In this upcoming term, I plan to continue to see the projects I started through to completion. I’ve worked on getting cheaper laundry, having longer SafeRides hours, and instituting regular town halls with GUPD.”

Jimenez said he is proud of GUSA’s accomplishments in the last term, despite student concerns about the organization’s efficacy in previous years.

“People running would present themselves as groundbreaking candidates, and yet most students felt GUSA didn’t actually do anything important,” Jimenez wrote to The Hoya. “This past year, though, I have seen GUSA redeem itself. Members have a strong work ethic and have now embarked on more projects that people tangibly benefit from, most notably the free New York Times and Washington Post subscriptions.”