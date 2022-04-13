Georgetown to Construct New Henle Village, Offer Increased Campus Housing

Georgetown University plans to construct a new undergraduate residential hall that will replace Henle Village — a series of apartment-style residential buildings — and increase housing capacity on campus by over 270 beds, according to a university announcement. Construction on the new dorm is set to finish July 2025.

The new hall will house 746 students; Henle Village currently houses 468 students. The new structure will be split between an east and west building, featuring 15,000 square feet of student lounges, wellness spaces and study rooms. The construction will also include green spaces between the two buildings.

Courtesy Georgetown University | The new Henle will house over 700 students and will include 15,000 square feet of student lounges, wellness spaces and study rooms. Construction is set to finish July 2025.

The new construction will continue to be named Henle, with construction expected to begin in May 2023.

Jeanne Lord, interim vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said the new Henle will be a testament to Georgetown’s commitment to sustainability.

“These new projects reinforce Georgetown’s commitment to sustainability and accessibility, to interdisciplinary collaboration, and to a vibrant living and learning experience on campus,” Lord said in the announcement. “We’re looking forward to working closely with students to envision spaces that best fit their needs.”

The announcement does not include details about how the new Henle will be more sustainable.

Students will have the opportunity to be involved with the design of the building, according to David Green, Georgetown’s chief financial officer and interim chief operating officer.

“Henle will be a significant investment in a more environmentally friendly and sustainable future,” Green said in the announcement. “Student engagement and involvement in its design will be critical to the process.”

During the construction of the new residence hall, students will be housed in the Georgetown University Hotel and Conference Center, according to the announcement.

“Given the university’s continued need for flexible housing and isolation space for students during public health challenges and additional residential space for undergraduate students, the hotel will be converted into a residence hall for the next several years,” the spokesperson wrote.

The Georgetown University Hotel is currently used as an isolation space to house students who have tested positive for COVID-19

Beginning July 1, the hotel’s guest room tower space will be renovated to accommodate a more traditional residential living space, according to the announcement. The renovated space will include student lounges, laundry facilities and new amenities.

The new Henle meets demands outlined in the university’s 20-year campus plan, a detailed plan that was approved by the Washington, D.C. Zoning Commission in 2016 reflecting the university’s academic and housing goals.

In addition to the new Henle, the university plans to open a new residential hall for undergraduate and graduate students. The building, which has been under construction for two years, will be located in downtown Washington, D.C., near the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall.

The building, which will feature 158 furnished apartment-style units, will offer graduate students the opportunity to experience a living and learning community, according to Alexander Sens, dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

Courtesy Georgetown | 55 H. St, which is set to open in August, will offer undergraduate and graduate students apartment style units in downtown Washington, D.C. near the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall.

“55 H St. offers our graduate students an ideal opportunity to live, study and work together in a setting that will facilitate peer connections while providing easy access to both downtown Washington and to our Hilltop campus,” Sens said in the announcement. “We are thrilled to be able to offer graduate students this living and learning community option downtown.”

The university does not currently offer graduate student housing.

The building, located at 55 H St., will include many sustainable features including solar panels, an outdoor classroom, a bioretention garden and a dedicated green space, according to the announcement. Additionally the building will include a theater, fitness center, contemplation space, office and meeting rooms, bike storage and an outdoor courtyard.

The building is set to be LEED Platinum certified, the highest green certification a building can receive under the LEED system, a globally used green certification program, according to the announcement.

Construction on the building will be completed by mid-August. Students can begin to move into the residence hall for the fall 2022 semester.