Georgetown to Open Campus in Indonesia

Georgetown University will open a campus in Indonesia, the first U.S. university to do so.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the move in a Nov. 13 speech in Georgetown’s Gaston Hall. According to Widodo and a Nov. 12 White House briefing, Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service will partner with the Indonesian government to open a new campus, becoming only the second international university with a campus in Indonesia.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden meets with Widodo in Washington, D.C., aiming to strengthen the United States’ strategic ties with Indonesia. The new campus’ location and opening date are yet to be announced.

This story will be updated as more details develop.