Georgetown’s Special Collections: The Push for Representation

On the soundless fifth floor of Georgetown’s Lauinger Library lies a vast compendium of histories and artifacts, from ancient manuscripts to flyers from the university’s past. Special collections, like the one located in Georgetown’s Booth Family Center, have long played an important role in the intellectual enrichment of college campuses.

A recent collective reckoning across the country, especially in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, however, has prompted universities to reconsider how their holdings do not represent the communities they serve. This realization has led to increased acquisitions of underrepresented and local artists, said LuLen Walker, curator of the Booth Center’s art collection.

“It’s something we have pursued for a long time. But after the lockdown and the George Floyd murder, there has been a reckoning in archives and special collections across the country. I am very concerned with trying to collect from artists of color and local D.C. artists. We are well-positioned to be active and increase representation in this area,” Walker said in an interview with The Hoya.

Georgetown has increased its respective holdings of local and minority creators’ pieces, including 17 recent acquisitions from minority and under-represented artists.

“I want the art collection to reflect the current issues that we are living through. That is really what I see as a curator’s role, to collect the work that speaks to their time,” Walker said.

The Power of Inclusivity



Increasing the diversity of works in university special collections allows for a more comprehensive education, a critical issue due to the historically limited scope of collections in universities.

Many collections have been restricted by race and class barriers. For those who did not fit the description of rich, white or male, access to holdings was restricted.

Jay Sylvestre, Curator of the Rare Books Unit of the Booth Center, said these barriers created a loop of exclusion, where large swaths of the community could not access the collections.

“The manuscript collection was historically built by rich, white men to share with other rich, white men, and they had exclusive access even into the 20th century,” Sylvestre said in an interview with The Hoya. “So, in addition to expanding who gets represented in the collection, it’s important to really expand who is able to view the collection. We want our community to feel like they belong in special collections.”

Sylvestre also said there is no value in adopting an approach where works are acquired just for the sake of saving them and having a copy.

“One of the things that I keep in mind with buying and acquiring rare books, which differs from museums, is access. I do not want to collect something that people are not going to be able to use,” Sylvestre said.

This initiative has also been pushed for by donors like Mickey Terry, a professor in the department of music at Howard University, who graduated from Georgetown in 1991, recently initiated a project in collaboration with the special collections.

“Very few people focus on the contributions of Black classical musicians, and they are considerable. You have different repositories that deal with Blacks in various capacities, but not specifically classical music. I thought that needed focus, and we needed a repository like Georgetown, which could become a research center for African American classical composers and performers,” Terry said in an interview with The Hoya.

Terry said it is important to hold these materials within a university as opposed to a museum or estate.

“The materials need to be used. Knowledge needs to be disseminated. People need to know who these men and women are, ones that are still here, and those that have already passed. Those with avid interest should have access to this material and the knowledge that goes with it,” Terry said.

Georgetown has shown a commitment to diversifying their special collections, Terry said.

“Georgetown has a wonderful vision. They’ve been very concerned with representing

communities, doing the right thing, trying to correct issues and problems that have been caused by history, trying to mitigate prejudice and bias of all types. I couldn’t think of a better place to have such a repository than Georgetown University,” Terry said.

These community-led initiatives enable the collections department to curate inclusive selections that could benefit future research.

“At special collections, we are empowered to develop that relationship and devote resources to the works that he’s going to help bring in,” John Zarrillo, head of the manuscript holdings department, said in an interview with The Hoya. “It takes a lot of work beyond just accepting the donation to make it so that researchers or students can come in and use it.”

Zarrillo said the university’s commitment to inclusion has empowered them to devote resources to this crucial effort.

“I feel like the changes are incremental. They started with a need to bring in voices that were silenced in the past,” Zarrillo said in an interview with The Hoya. “That aligns with the university’s DEI initiatives and the way it wants to define itself. In that way, we feel more empowered to bring in more diverse works.”

Critically, prioritizing inclusivity in collections opens up a route for donors to feel a personal stake in contributing to the holdings, Zarrillo said.

“Previously, these donors would be saying, why would I give my stuff to Georgetown? Georgetown does not care about people like me. Now, we can say, here, look: we have these great collections. We put on exhibitions highlighting the works of all types of different people,” Zarrillo said.

Learning by Seeing

The difference between universities and museums is illustrated by the manner in which a university can acquire works, interact with students and faculty and facilitate research.

The ability of collectors to acquire these works is central to the educational aspect of university holdings. It allows them the opportunity to contextualize the artist’s work, as well as hold any supplemental material such as manuscripts or writings, Walker said.

“I would say that as a teaching collection in an institution like Georgetown, the way that I collect is definitely different. And I’m very excited about that, because it gives me the opportunity to really understand an artist’s way of working from A to Z,” Walker said.

Providing a holistic picture of a work or artist is characteristic of teaching collections. In museum curation, a body of work would be split up and scattered across various institutions, whereas a university collection provides a wealth of material centralized in a single place for teaching purposes, Walker said.

“We are able to represent all these different components of a collection, whereas if that collection were split up and scattered to various different institutions, carved out and shipped away, the researcher would not have the wealth of material to come to one place and research in-depth,” Walker said.

Adam Rothman, author of Facing Georgetown’s History and principal curator of the Georgetown Slavery Archive, said Georgetown’s special collection serves an important educational value.

“For a scholar and a student of history, there’s nothing quite like seeing the original sources in person and handling them for yourself,” Rothman said in an interview with The Hoya. “There’s something compelling about the materiality of the past that can’t be replicated by digitization or other forms of representing the originals.”

As a professor in the history department, Rothman requires students in his “Atlantic World” class to visit the special collections in order to view primary documents related to the lectures and textbook.

Other professors have similar requirements. Professors Patrick O’Malley and Tommaso Astarita require students to visit the Booth Center for “Ways of Knowing: Becoming Modern (Reason, Sentiment, and Identity in the 18th Century),” a class they co-teach on history and English. Students in this class were brought to the special collections to view 18th century editions of texts such as “Gulliver’s Travels” and the “Encyclopedie.”

Camille Kelly (COL ’26), a student in the class, said that the special collection offered an opportunity to interact with historical texts she learned about in class.

“It was exciting. I really like books and I really like history, so the fact that we got to read, touch and interact with the books themselves was such a unique and elevated experience compared to just reading the digital version of these texts,” Kelly said in an interview with The Hoya.

Kelly said her visit to the Booth Center gave her a new perspective on the perception of books themselves.

“It definitely made us realize that books during this period were more than just common household items like they are now, but more like luxury objects and art forms in and of themselves,” Kelly said.

Bringing students to the special collections allows them to see books beyond just texts, Astarita said.

“Aside from the sheer beauty and impressiveness of the books, we wanted to give students a feeling for books as not only texts but also objects, which could have a variety of sizes and features, also to give them a better understanding of the book market at that time,” Astarita wrote to The Hoya.

Looking to the Future

The library still struggles with resource allocation and student engagement, both of which are critical to continuing efforts in an impactful way, according to Rothman.

“I think the main thing is that the Booth Family Center for Special Collections, and Georgetown’s library more generally, need more investment from the university,” Rothman said. “The library is stretched pretty thin, and without more resources, it will be hard for the folks at the library to stage more events, conduct more outreach and host more students and other researchers who would like to use the collections.”

Rothman said libraries still play a critical role, particularly on college campuses.

“Libraries are not a thing of the past. They haven’t been replaced by Google. They are vital intellectual spaces, and we need them more than ever,” Rothman said.

For the library to undertake broad renovations of the collections requires adequate resources and staff who are experienced and well-equipped to make a more inclusive collection a reality, Rothman said.

“Most people do not fully grasp the time and care that is required to effectively steward archival materials, including the proper storage of materials, cataloging collections, digitizing heavily-used archives and the like,” Rothman said.

The curators emphasize how important student engagement is to them. Beyond visiting the collections, they implore the student body to be vocal in what they want to see in the collections, and what issues they are interested in learning.

“We want students to come to visit, see what’s in the collection and let us know what they are interested in. We want to be able to document communities,” Zarrillo said.

Rothman said the issue lies with reaching students.

“I think one other challenge is that many students simply are not aware that they can use Georgetown’s collections,” Rothman said.

In addition, the library highlights how they also serve as a record-holding position for student life at Georgetown. Documenting the communities on campus is integral to the mission of the archives.

“At special collections we definitely want to capture the spirit of the student body,” said Zarrillo.

As Georgetown redefines its special collections, it is redefining the relationship it has with its students and faculty, as well as the broader Washington, D.C. community.

“We want to build a good relationship with the communities that we serve,” Zarrillo said. “I see this as an opportunity.”

Elyza Bruce contributed to this story.