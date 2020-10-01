GU Football Player Arrested For First Degree Murder

GU Hoyas | Federal law enforcement officials arrested senior wide receiver Dijon Williams in Georgia on Monday evening for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Washington D.C. in July.

The senior wide receiver is under suspicion of shooting and killing Nurudeen Thomas, 30, in the Petworth neighborhood of D.C. in late July. Georgetown’s football team suspended Williams upon hearing of the arrest, but he has not been subject to further disciplinary action.

“Georgetown University became aware of charges against Dijon Williams this evening,” the university wrote in a statement to the Fox 5 news channel. “While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news.”

Williams joined the football team in 2017, playing 10 games his freshman year and making one start. The Atlanta native sat out his sophomore year due to injury and played five games during his junior year. In 15 career games, Williams recorded three receptions for 17 yards. The Patriot League suspended all fall sporting events in July because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the football team will not compete this fall.

Williams is being detained in Georgia pending extradition to D.C., according to the Washington Post.

