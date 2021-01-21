GU Politics Welcomes Spring 2021 Fellows Class

The Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service announced its newest cohort of fellows for the spring 2021 semester Jan. 19, including former Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and other prominent figures involved in political advocacy, organizing and media.

The 12th class of GU Politics fellows features six new fellows who range across the political spectrum and bring with them a diverse set of experiences. The fellows joining Jones are Guy Benson, host of “The Guy Benson Show” and a Fox News contributor; Anatole Jenkins, who served as national director of states organizing for President Joe Biden’s campaign; Julie Pace, the Washington bureau chief for The Associated Press; Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Convention; and Sara Sendek, the former director of public affairs at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The fellows program is more important than ever in the current tense political climate, according to GU Politics Executive Director Mo Elleithee (SFS ’94).

@GUPOLITICS/TWITTER | The Spring 2021 cohort is the 12th class of fellows to participate in the program.

“In many ways, it feels as though our Fellows program has never been more needed than it is right now — and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be bringing in some of the top names in politics and journalism to dive back in with our students this spring,” Elleithee wrote in an email to The Hoya. “We hope Hoyas will connect with them on the virtual Hilltop, to learn from one another and tackle some of the biggest political challenges of the day.”

GU Politics launched the fellows program in the fall of 2015 and has brought in a class of five to six new fellows each semester. The fellows hold discussion sessions and office hours to discuss their political experiences and share advice with students. Since fall 2020, GU Politics has hosted these events online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The spring 2021 fellows will participate in a virtual open house Jan. 29.

Benson is a Fox News contributor, the political editor of the conservative news website Townhall.com, and the host of Fox News Radio’s nationally syndicated “The Guy Benson Show.” In 2015, he co-authored “End of Discussion: How the Left’s Outrage Industry Shuts Down Debate, Manipulates Voters, and Makes America Less Free (and Fun)” with fall 2020 GU Politics fellow Mary Katherine Ham.

Jenkins served as the national director of states organizing for Joe Biden for President. Previously, Jenkins has also been involved in organizing numerous Democratic Party campaigns, including President Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign in Nevada, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign in Minnesota and most recently as the national organizing director for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Jones represented Alabama in the United States Senate from 2018 to 2021, winning in an upset race that gained nationwide media attention. Appointed by former President Bill Clinton, Jones served as a United States attorney for the northern district of Alabama from 1997 to 2001. He is known for the successful prosecution of two Ku Klux Klan members involved in the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala.

Pace is the Washington bureau chief for The Associated Press. Pace previously served as the chief white house correspondent for The Associated Press, covering the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump. She was awarded the Merrimam Smith prize in 2013 for her coverage of Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Perez has been the chair of the Democratic National Committee since 2017. He served in former President Barack Obama’s administration as the secretary of labor from 2013 to 2017. Prior to 2013, Perez served as the assistant attorney general for the civil rights division of the Department of Justice.



Sendek most recently served as director of public affairs at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and played a key role in the 2020 election’s security efforts. Sendek also held a variety of prominent communication positions in government and campaigns, including director of rapid response in the White House during former President George W. Bush’s administration.