AWARD TO THE WISE | October Shifts the Oscar Race

With the fall season’s festival circuit now in the rearview mirror, wide releases are beginning to define this year’s awards season. As audiences get their hands on new releases, October is a crucial inflection point for the best picture race. Early frontrunners, like “One Battle After Another,” “Hamnet” and “Sinners,” are holding onto spots in the upper tier of predictions, but some films further down the rankings are shifting. In this tier, “Bugonia,” “Frankenstein” and “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” appear with three vastly different trajectories: one uncertain, one climbing quickly and one slipping behind.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ highly anticipated dark comedy, “Bugonia,” arrived at the end of October under the weight of heavy expectations. After the outsized critical and financial success of “Poor Things” just two years ago, the director’s follow-up has been the subject of awards discussion since its announcement. Unfortunately, the sci-fi and satire hybrid has proven elusive. The critical response has been largely mixed, earning a score of 72 on Metacritic; audience enthusiasm, however, suggests word-of-mouth through mediums like Letterboxd could be an asset.

The early box office numbers have been tepid, especially considering its estimated $55 million budget. However, “Bugonia”’s blend of surreal humor and commentary has already found defenders who note the performances as some of the year’s best. The acting from Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone has become a central point of discussion and is propping up best picture hopes. Plemons, who currently lies just outside the top five consensus best actor forecasts, is quietly gaining traction, primarily due to the fading popularity of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (“The Smashing Machine”) and Daniel Day-Lewis (“Anemone”). Stone, meanwhile, still fares well in her race for a nomination, currently within the second tier of best actress contenders, alongside Amanda Seyfried (“The Testament of Ann Lee”), Chase Infiniti (“One Battle After Another”) and Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”). Stone is clearly an Academy favorite, having won two of the four Academy Awards for which she’s been nominated.

The film’s strongest hope may actually lie in the best adapted screenplay category. Based on “Save the Green Planet!” — a 2003 Korean cult classic — the script for “Bugonia” has drawn praise even among critics who are not sold on the overall film. With a fairly barren field within the category this year, “Bugonia” could feasibly survive here. For now, with three other prospective nominations, “Bugonia” remains a wild card for best picture but could surge forward if a section of the Academy proves receptive to its oddball nature.

Moving along, Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” has undergone one of the more striking changes in reception in recent memory. Following mixed reviews at its Venice premiere, the film’s theatrical release in late October and recent Netflix release have reframed its narrative entirely. Audiences have embraced the film, earning it a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 3.9/5 on Letterboxd. Critical reception, meanwhile, has shifted in kind, resting at a 78 on Metacritic and 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

This movement reflects both the strength of del Toro’s devoted fanbase and the film’s technical excellence. A three-time Oscar winner, del Toro has long been one of the Academy’s most trusted craftspeople. “Frankenstein” looks as though it will continue this trend, featuring a sweeping score from Alexandre Desplat and rich production design, which positions the film as a technical powerhouse. Nominations and possible wins are expected across several Oscar categories, including cinematography, production design, costume design, makeup and hairstyling and score.

Jacob Elordi’s portrayal of the Creature has also emerged as a notable talking point. Many have declared the “Euphoria” actor to be an emotional anchor despite early claims that his role was a gimmick. Elordi’s tender yet terrifying performance is his first major awards play as he hovers at around the fifth slot for supporting actor, competing closely with another Netflix actor, Adam Sandler for “Jay Kelly.” While it’s far from a certainty, this breakout narrative could resonate with voters, especially if Netflix’s heavy campaign, including a drone show over Los Angeles, manages to keep the film relevant through nomination season.

With del Toro once again finding a way to unite audiences and critical support with technical prowess, “Frankenstein” could be following in the path that both “The Shape of Water” and “Nightmare Alley” took when they found best picture nominations. For now, at least, it feels like the biggest winner of the month.

If “Frankenstein” was October’s biggest winner, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” represents its biggest loser. Just weeks after its theatrical debut, the Searchlight-distributed musical biopic has seen its campaign lose steam at an alarming pace. Once widely predicted as a top 10 best picture contender, the film’s poor box office performance and negative audience reception have sharply curbed enthusiasm.

The film, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, covers the conception and creation of Bruce Springsteen’s sixth album, “Nebraska,” a minimalist, acoustic record that lacks mainstream familiarity and appeal. With only a couple of concert sequences, “Deliver Me from Nowhere” trades in the epic scale of other musician biopics like “Elvis” for a more introspective character study.

For now, Jeremy Allen White’s portrayal of Springsteen remains the film’s best shot at an Oscar nomination, as his quiet, subdued performance and authentic efforts in concert scenes have drawn near-universal praise. However, without broader momentum or other pushes, this probably isn’t enough to carry the film on its own. Jeremy Strong, once considered a solid contender for supporting actor, looks to have dropped entirely out of contention, and even best sound is now in doubt. While other biopics thrived on mass appeal, “Springsteen” has struggled to even recoup its budget, and a possible hit has now shifted to damage control, with Searchlight even picking up “The Testament of Ann Lee” as another option heading into awards season.

Together, these three movies encapsulate the unpredictable nature of film in 2025. As we continue to march toward December and the arrival of major precursors, “Frankenstein” seems best positioned to secure tangible nominations. Depending on how the campaign for “Bugonia” goes, it could still find support in acting races and adapted screenplay in a bid for best picture. “Springsteen,” though, seems like it could be nearing the end of its run. If this October has shown anything, it’s that the path to the Oscars rarely moves in a straight line.