‘Heathers: The Musical’ Is a Fun, Perfectly Polished Hit

Nomadic Theatre’s rendition of the cult-classic “Heathers: The Musical” is an invitation to relive the drama of high-school clique culture to the deadliest degree. Based on the 1988 film, the show follows nerdy Veronica Sawyer (Makenna Faddis, CAS ’29) as she climbs to the top of her high school’s cutthroat social scene by befriending the dangerously popular Heathers. But nothing good can last forever — when sleazy indie heartthrob Jason Dean, referred to as J.D. (Marre Gaffigan, CAS ’26), waltzes into Veronica’s life, it devolves into teenage angst and bloodthirsty schemes.

The second I stepped into Village C Theatre, I was transported back to the halls of high school, complete with foreboding brick walls and rows of metal lockers. Not a single detail — not even the program designed to resemble Veronica’s diary — was overlooked by the production crew. This attention to detail was evident throughout the entire show: every costume piece, down to the earrings worn by the ensemble members, screamed ’80s fashion. During full-cast numbers, the on-stage blocking felt purposeful and polished.

Faddis’ powerful and expressive voice commanded my attention, and she particularly impressed me with her unwavering belt in “Dead Girl Walking.” Beyond her beautiful voice, Faddis evokes subtle emotion, rendering Sawyer a three-dimensional character and delivering an overall awe-inspiring performance.

Gaffigan is an excellent counterpart to Faddis, deftly navigating the complex emotions of J.D.’s trauma and the eager young romance that blooms between the couple. Their duets are powerful, making up the musical’s deeply emotional heart.

Though Sawyer and J.D. ‘s all-consuming love threatens to remove them entirely from the world of foolish high-school drama, it remains grounded in the relentless social competition dominated by the three Heathers’ merciless popularity. As soon as the trio first enters, menacingly lit and cleverly positioned on the higher of two levels of the stage, their evil is incontestable. Headed by Heather Chandler (Maddie McGill, CAS ’29), the posse reeks of cruelty and inhumane scheming.

Their undeniably intimidating presence is nonetheless wildly entertaining, a duality that is embodied in “Candy Store.” Accompanied by impeccable choreography and roaring with powerful harmony, the song establishes the Heathers’ deviousness, both to their social inferiors and amongst their own ranks. The tense altercations between Chandler and Heather Duke (Chiara Volpi, SFS ’28) are perfectly balanced by the sweetly sycophantic Heather McNamara (Margie Conner, SON ’28).

McGill, Volpi and Conner first operate flawlessly as a unit, bouncing off of one another’s snide insults and dancing synchronously. As the musical develops, so do their individual characters and, with that, each actor’s voice shines through. As Chandler comes to Sawyer in nightmares and visions, McGill takes on an eerily ephemeral character, her strong voice piercing the veil between illusion and reality. When Duke steps into power, Volpi is meanness incarnate with her resonating voice and precise, confident dancing. As the more hidden Heather, Conner’s strong voice shines with vulnerability in McNamara’s single, “Lifeboat.”

Perhaps the most surprising star came in Sawyer’s childhood best friend, Martha Dunnstock (Delaney Devlin, SFS ’26). A shy social outcast, victim of much of the Heathers’ bullying, Dunnstock has a massive crush on football linebacker Ram Sweeney (Massimo D’Onofrio, CAS ’28). Devlin embodies this shyness so aptly that, when she suddenly belts in an unwavering voice wrought with emotion during her single, “Kindergarten Boyfriend,” I was completely astonished.

Despite the show’s tragic and dark elements, it also offers plenty of comic relief, primarily through Sweeney and his knuckle-headed teammate Kurt Kelley (Rishi Bharadwaj, CAS ’27). The actors have great chemistry, delivering perfectly-timed quick quips, meandering about in the goofiest of manners and drawing laughter out of even the shyest audience member.

Under the direction of Daniel Tomas (SFS ’26), Nomadic Theatre delivers another overall excellent show in “Heathers: The Musical” — the actors’ powerful voices and deeply emotional performances are supported by impeccable live music, flawlessly detailed costuming and makeup and perfectly polished choreography. The sold-out tickets are a testament to Nomadic Theatre’s consistent production quality, but I strongly urge students to join the ticket waitlists or, at the very least, catch “Miscast 2026” or “A Streetcar Named Desire” later in the season.