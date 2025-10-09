Built by Jackson Roberts using the online <a href="https://amuselabs.com/games/crossword/" target="_blank" style="color: #666666; text-decoration: underline;">crossword puzzle builder</a> from Amuse Labs
October 10, 2025
By Jackson Roberts, Copy Chief • October 8, 2025
0
Donate to The Hoya
Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Jackson Roberts, Copy Chief
Jackson Roberts is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service from Highland Park, Ill., studying international political economy with a minor in Latin American studies. He has been to almost 40 states in his family’s RV.