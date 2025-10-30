On Your Radar: Happy Hoya Halloween!

“The Humans”

Mask and Bauble Dramatic Society’s first mainstage show of the year, “The Humans”, is bound to be a gripping and incredible performance. The eight showings begin Wednesday, Oct. 29 and run until Saturday, Nov. 8. The performances take place in Poulton Hall, and tickets are available online.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Don’t miss this iconic Halloween cult classic! Hosted by GU Pride and the Georgetown Program Board this Friday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8pm in Lohrfink Auditorium, this eccentric show combines a film showing and a live shadowcast. You can purchase tickets for this must-see performance on CampusGroups.

Día de los Muertos at The Wharf

Celebrate the Day of the Dead at the Wharf this Saturday, Nov. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. With various performances, a light procession, live music and food, this festival is a must-attend for the holiday. No tickets are needed for this celebration, and you can find more information online.

D.C. A Cappella Festival

Join the Georgetown Chimes, the Phantoms, the Gracenotes and other student groups for an evening of a cappella! This year’s D.C. A Cappella Festival (DCAF) will be held Saturday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 15 in Gaston Hall. You can purchase tickets on Campus Groups.