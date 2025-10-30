Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

On Your Radar: Happy Hoya Halloween!

By Isabelle Cialone, Guide Deputy EditorOctober 29, 2025
@thewharfdc

“The Humans”

Mask and Bauble Dramatic Society’s first mainstage show of the year, “The Humans”, is bound to be a gripping and incredible performance. The eight showings begin Wednesday, Oct. 29 and run until Saturday, Nov. 8. The performances take place in Poulton Hall, and tickets are available online.

 

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Don’t miss this iconic Halloween cult classic! Hosted by GU Pride and the Georgetown Program Board this Friday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8pm in Lohrfink Auditorium, this eccentric show combines a film showing and a live shadowcast. You can purchase tickets for this must-see performance on CampusGroups.

 

Día de los Muertos at The Wharf

Celebrate the Day of the Dead at the Wharf this Saturday, Nov. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. With various performances, a light procession, live music and food, this festival is a must-attend for the holiday. No tickets are needed for this celebration, and you can find more information online.

 

D.C. A Cappella Festival

Join the Georgetown Chimes, the Phantoms, the Gracenotes and other student groups for an evening of a cappella! This year’s D.C. A Cappella Festival (DCAF) will be held Saturday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 15 in Gaston Hall. You can purchase tickets on Campus Groups.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Guide - Top
IMDB
‘Nuremberg’ Finds the Mind Behind the Monster
‘The Humans’ is Lovable Yet Realistic
‘The Humans’ is Lovable Yet Realistic
Kyle Faticoni / Junket Productions Inc.
‘Regretting You’ Stars Reflect on Experiences On, Off Camera
IMDB
‘Blue Moon’ Is a Masterclass in Character Study
Haan Jun (Ryan) Lee / The Hoya
Beaches Beware: Mr. Georgetown Returns With a Tropical Shimmy
IMDB
‘Anemone,’ Is Cinematically Beautiful but Ultimately Underwhelming
Donate to The Hoya