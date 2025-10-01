On Your Radar: Hoya Homecoming!

Homecoming Fall Fest

Kick off your Homecoming weekend on Friday, Oct. 3, with a bite to eat from the Georgetown Farmer’s Market, live music from student band Kicking Cans and various lawn games and activities. Stop by Copley Lawn any time between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. No tickets are necessary.

Mr. Georgetown

Georgetown Program Board’s annual Mr. Georgetown, a hallmark satirical pageant featuring representatives of various campus clubs, is back on Friday, Oct. 3. This year’s event will be in Gaston Hall from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are already sold out, but you can join the waiting list for tickets.

Homecoming Tailgate & Football Game

Come celebrate Homecoming with barbecue, pizza, ice cream, music and activities at the tailgate on the lawns in front of Regents and Hariri at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. Stick around to cheer on the Hoyas as they take on the Morgan State Bears in this year’s Homecoming football game on Cooper Field at 1 p.m. Tickets for the tailgate can be bought online and information regarding football tickets can be found here.

Oktoberfest

Tired of on-campus Homecoming celebrations? Venture down to the Wharf on the Southwest Waterfront for a series of fun, free Oktoberfest celebrations. There will be a Dachshund Dash at 2 p.m. and a stein hoisting championship and free polka dance class at 5 p.m. More information is available on the Wharf website.