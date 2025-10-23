Latest Print Issue
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
The Hoya
On Your Radar: Take a Break From Midterms!

By Isabelle Cialone, Guide Deputy EditorOctober 22, 2025
@natasianart

Asia After Dark: Diwali

Celebrate and learn about Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art this Friday, Oct. 24. Enjoy a selection of Indian food from various vendors, participate in crafts and activities, learn about the holiday and its art and watch dance and DJ performances! You can register to attend all of these activities and more online.

 

Rangila Bazaar

Join Georgetown University Rangila for their first ever Bazaar Saturday, Oct. 25, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Red Square. Featuring various foods and crafts from Rangila dancers and Georgetown community members alike, proceeds from this market will support The HOPE Foundation for Women and Children in Bangladesh. You can find more information on Georgetown Rangila’s Instagram page.

 

“Twilight” In Concert

Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, you can undoubtedly enjoy an evening of live music accompanying a screening of the 2008 cult classic “Twilight.” The National Theatre will host only two showings — Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25. Purchase tickets online to experience this nostalgic cinematic journey.

 

Moving Forces Ballet

What’s better than watching one ballet? Watching four ballets in one, of course! Featuring four distinctly choreographed ballets, the Washington Ballet’s Moving Forces performance at the Kennedy Center will delve into human emotion and divinity in a moving celebration of artistic excellence from Friday, Oct. 24, to Sunday, Oct. 26. Tickets are available online.

 

