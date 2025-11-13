On Your Radar | ’Tis the Season!

“Lizzie the Musical”

Do you like murder, music and mayhem? If so, the highly-anticipated punk rock show on #feministicon and occasional axe murderer Lizzie Borden will be playing at Keegan Theatre this month, running from Oct. 31st to Nov. 30th. Even though Halloween has passed, run to get tickets and live out the last of the scary season here.

“Out of Many: Reframing an American Art Collection”

The esteemed Phillips Collection is hosting a dynamic and multifaceted exploration of American art in all its mediums. Opening Nov. 8, the exhibition combines influential historical and contemporary artists to celebrate 250 years of American art. Go see it until its February closure.

“Orlando” by Sarah Ruhl

The reputed poet and playwright, Sarah Ruhl, will be gracing the halls of Georgetown’s very own Gonda Theatre at the David Performing Arts Center to deliver a surrealist interpretation of Virginia Woolf’s classic novel “Orlando.” Exploring love, identity and the existential, this artistic endeavor will be playing Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.

D.C. Holiday Market

Gather your Christmas lights, bring out your cocoa and put up that tree because the much-loved D.C. Holiday Market at Dupont Circle is finally back, starting this Friday, Nov. 14. Explore the best of Washington, D.C.’s local wintertime treats, trinkets and treasures in the winding shops and stalls that pop up at Dupont every November. Open on both weekdays and weekends, the market is something you cannot miss this winter season.