On Your Radar: Welcome to November

By Isabelle Cialone, Guide Deputy EditorNovember 5, 2025
Instagram / @gtownpb

The Washington Spirit Quarterfinal Game

The Washington Spirit will play their quarterfinal game on home ground at Audi Field on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 12 p.m. against the Racing Louisville FC. Don’t miss the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League Playoffs second seed in action! Tickets are available online.

Battle of the Bands

Join the Georgetown Program Board and WGTB Radio in cheering on the student band JAM. at Battle of the Bands. JAM will represent Georgetown in this musical battle with student bands from schools in the Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area. This free concert will take place on George Washington University’s campus at 2110 G St. NW this Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

African-American Civil War Memorial and Museum Event

The African-American Civil War Memorial and Museum will be hosting activities on Monday, Nov. 10 and Tuesday, Nov. 11 with a variety of celebratory events including a Descendants Happy Hour, a Book Fair and a reading of Black Civil War soldiers’ names. More information about this important historical honoring can be found online.

“Fiddler on the Roof”

If Nomadic Theatre’s “Heathers: The Musical” doesn’t quench your thirst for musical theater, then you won’t want to miss the iconic “Fiddler on the Roof” staged in-the-round at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, Va. Tickets for the performances, which go through Jan. 25, 2026, can be bought on the theatre’s website.

