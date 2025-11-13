‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’ Delivers Nothing New

Given the success of “A Complete Unknown” and the wider recent resurgence of biopics, it comes as no surprise that the most recent installment in this genre follows the life of the heartland rock pioneer himself, Bruce Springsteen (Jeremy Allen White). What does come as a surprise, though, is how uninspired “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” is. Though the film aims to push the boundaries of emotional depth within the biopic genre by anchoring itself on Springsteen’s mental health, this attempt ultimately falls flat, resulting in a hollow and often formulaic biopic.

The film, which opens as Springsteen closes out his wildly successful 1981 “The River” tour, alternates between the year following that tour and his childhood in Freehold, Nebraska, unnecessarily portrayed in black and white, as though the presence of a young Springsteen (Matthew Anthony Pellicano Jr.) isn’t indication enough of the flashback. With his label demanding a follow-up album, Springsteen flails as he reckons with the ghosts of his past. He careens into laborious attempts at self-discovery as he stumbles upon Terrence Malick’s “Badlands” on television, seeing himself in the fictionalized Nebraska spree killer Charles Starkweather.

As Springsteen’s research on Starkweather and his songwriting uncover traumatic memories of Springsteen’s alcoholic, abusive father (Stephen Graham) and violent fights with his mother (Gaby Hoffmann), we see the breakdown of a man realizing he is a stranger to himself. His budding romance with Faye (Odessa Young), the sister of a former classmate, provides Springsteen with deceivingly hopeful respite from himself.

Unfortunately, in exploring Springsteen’s emotional experience as he writes the songs that will make up his hauntingly personal 1982 album “Nebraska,” the plot constricts itself to an intangible mental subject. The result is painfully on-the-nose transitions between Springsteen’s writing and childhood flashbacks, dialogue in which Springsteen’s agent Jon Landau (Jeremy Strong) explicitly tells his wife — and by extension, the audience — what to make of Springsteen’s emotionally proving lyrics and numerous close-ups of Springsteen’s notebook entries. Entries include his exaggerated “Why???” in reaction to Starkweather’s crimes and a moment of introspective realization where he changes the pronouns in his original draft of “Nebraska” from “him,” in reference to Starkweather, to “I.” These scenes, alongside endlessly repetitive songwriting and recording, lead to the dragging of this nearly two-hour movie, which ultimately feels as though it accomplishes very little despite its overwhelming length.

Though some shots are quite stunning, like the overhead views of Springsteen driving along rural Nebraska’s eerily empty forested roads, the tense bustling crowds and busy establishments of Los Angeles’s Chinatown, the film’s overall cinematography is nothing special.

However, the film is saved by the all-around stellar performances. White delves even deeper into the traumatized fragility he embodied with his character Carmy in “The Bear,” offering a palpable portrayal of painful vulnerability with which audiences can’t help but feel a connection. Furthermore, most of the singing is done by White himself, with only occasional inclusions of Bruce Springsteen’s original recordings, a truly impressive feat that White accomplishes splendidly.

Strong delivers another powerhouse performance as Springsteen’s agent and friend, emanating love and concern that is mirrored in Paul Walter Hauser’s sweet depiction of Mike Batlan, another of Springsteen’s friends. Graham deftly captures the complexities of the erroneous and damaged paternal figure, infusing the film with even greater emotional depth. Young’s portrayal of the self-assured single mother and romantic interest Faye offers a nice counterpart to Springsteen’s brooding and grim demeanor, successfully raising the stakes of Springsteen’s self-discovery.A welcome attempt at broadening the emotional resonance of the typically formulaic biopic genre, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” ultimately delivers an unsatisfyingly standard and self-constraining plot and relies far too heavily on its star presence to render it worthwhile. Though White’s impressive depiction of Springsteen and the emotional intimacy driving the plot are sure to please Springsteen fans, the film accomplishes little else, thereby establishing itself as no more than a mediocre film — one that doesn’t merit a ticket purchase but may be worth streaming.