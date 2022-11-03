HALFTIME ON THE HILLTOP: Georgetown Soccer Dominates, Astros Do Some Light Dusting, and Victor Wembenyama

Halftime on the Hilltop and its sports writers are back! Well, sort of. Hoya writers Julia Cannamela (COL ’24) and Demi Pappas (MSB ’24) are joined by columnist Tim Brennan (MSB ’24) and his three roommates Eric Fava (SFS’24), Alex Cha (COL ’24), and Josh Kaminski (COL ’24).

There’s a quick update on Georgetown Men’s Soccer and Basketball. Shoutout to goalkeeper Ryan Schewe, who was named the Division National Player of the Week a day after the episode was recorded. We discuss the NFL as the league enters Week 8, Demi is forced to defend her Houston Astros against a mob of Yankee enthusiasts, and Tim tells you everything you need to know about the NBA’s next big thing: Victor Wembenyama. As a bonus, the group floats by some potential segments, so sound off in the comments for your favorite.

Transcript

Demi Pappas (DP): Hello Hello, this is Demi your host. Welcome back to halftime on the hilltop, the Hoyas destination for sports shop talk. On this week’s episode, the cast is a bit unorthodox. We are missing some of our normal Hoya staff writers. And so this week filling in are Tim Brennan’s lovely roommates who we coerced into recording with us. Actually, it really didn’t take much cohesion. There’s nothing a guy loves more than mansplaining about sports, but we’re also joined by another female sports writer Julia Canamela. And you’ll meet them all in a bit, but I want to give a little preface before we dive into today’s episode. None of the guys are really interested in talking about Hoyas Sports, but we are at Georgetown podcast and I wanted to give a shout out to our men’s soccer team. They just beat the number nine ranked Xavier 3-0 in a Big East Conference matchup, which clinched the top seat in the Big East championship. They’re a scrappy group, they play fun soccer, and you can really tell you love each other on the field. And hopefully we’ll be shooting a little more coverage your way about them in the postseason. We do talk a little bit about the upcoming basketball season. That is ramping up. Big East Media Day was in Madison Square Garden just last week. warning though excitement levels are low. So if we sound like fairweather fans, and it’s probably because we are. I myself excluded, because I’m breeding for my Cougars as always, so go Cougs stick around. It’s gonna be a fun season opener and we’re happy to have you. Returning is Tim Brennan. He’s a columnist for the Hoya.

Tim Brennan (TB): Hey guys, I’m excited to be back.

DP: So we’ve got Tim, we’ve got Julia, both Hoya staff writers and then we pulled in three lay people off the street to just give-

TB: My friends, they’re my friends.

DP: Some of Tim’s roommates.

TB: Actually, all my roommates. All three of them. Guys introduce yourselves.

Josh Kaminski (JK): I’m Josh. From Tim’s Vil A.

Eric Fava (EF): I’m Eric from Tim’s Vil A.

Alex Cha (AC): I’m Alex. I’m Tim’s roommate.

DP: So before we jump into the NFL and the upcoming World Series, we are going to talk a little bit about Georgetown men’s basketball because just last week, we had the Big East Media Day in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

TB: Unsurprisingly, Georgetown was power ranked 10th in the Big East, last, considering they haven’t wanted they use games since they won the biggest tournament in 2021. Not a surprise at all. They’re gonna have a different from last year coach Ewing said that himself even though he said not gonna make too many changes to the play style. We’re a lot different than we were last year. The style may be the same but the players are definitely different. And he’s obviously right. This year. Georgetown’s going to be led by LSU transfer. Brandon Murray, who actually the other day in a scrimmage against other college players led all players with 30 points. Encouraging I guess.

DP: Yeah, so one of our writers, Amanda, she wrote a piece about the biggies media day and I actually like audibly laughed when I read her line. Despite going 0-19 in conference play last year. Ewing told the Hoya that he is confident in his team’s gameplay and ready to adapt to any new additions to the team. And like while I laugh, it really is a completely new team. They have nine new players and only two of them are first-years.

TB: A lot of transfers. Like I was saying Brandon Murray’s gonna be the most important one but Akok Akok transferring from UConn. It’s also gonna be really important. And then Primo Spears another important transfer from, I don’t know how to pronounce that school. Duquesne Is that it? Ok? He’s gonna be good guard to pair with Dante this year. And look out for freshmen, Denver Anglin. Season openers when? November 8. Wow, it’s coming up.

DP: Against Coppin State.

TB: At home?

DP: Yeah.

TB: Nice. If we lose that one, then we’ll, we’ll probably suck. So

DP: Students, what are your thoughts? What are your thoughts about whether this? Okay, you don’t know anything about Georgetown Basketball? You’re good? Okay. Are you excited about the upcoming like, do you think that they’re actually gonna be able to turn it around? Or do you think it’s like a culture thing? Or do you think it’s the players?

TB: I think it’s, I think it’s, a they don’t have good players thing, mostly. But I mean, I guess it could

change this year.

Julia Canamela (JC): I’m excited for the new team chemistry. I got really tired last year of the team, so I think a good switch up is what we need. But, we’ll see if it actually proves to do anything. I think that beginning of the season, they’re probably going to start strong. But once they get into conference play, they’re probably not going to be able to finish and execute. But, I’m looking forward to seeing them. I’m going to start showing up for the first couple of games and see how they play so.

DP: So as you can see the student vibe on campus for the basketball season is really high. Really awesome.

JC: I also feel like no one really knows who the new players are which I think is important. Like to get the word out like who they are so that students actually like, like them and know them and want to come out and support them.

DP: Yeah, I haven’t seen that much broadcasting around campus about it. But maybe that’s just me. Alright, so moving into the NFL Tim’s gonna take the lead on this talk because I know nothing about professional football. Sure, and I’m proud to admit it. So. Tim, what’s going on in the NFL, what should we know at this point of the year?

TB: So, the first thing I want to talk about is New York football. But other than the Jets and Giants

being surprising, honestly, the most surprising thing to me is the Packers and the Bucs this

year. And while I think The Packers might just suck, I think the Bucs actually will still be pretty

good. I don’t know Josh is a big Tom Brady guy I know that. What do you think about the Bucs

here?

JK: I think Tom Brady could have been better so far, but he also could have been worse.

TB: They did lose 21-3 or the Panthers?

JK: Yeah, not my favorite game from him personally. I’m excited what the future holds though.

TB: What do you think they got to change to?

JK: I’m personally leaning towards Tom Brady throwing more touchdowns. Hopefully to Mike Evans.

TB: Well, if Mike Evans dropped a 75 yard touchdown yesterday that would have been helpful. But the Bucs defense is still really good. They can’t stop the run apparently anymore. But their secondary’s still great great linebackers and have faith in their skill position guys that they’ll turn it around. The Packers, on the other hand, are relying on Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs, so I don’t have as much faith there.

JK: And Robert Tonyan.

TB: And Robert Tonyan.

DP: How are y’all fantasy teams looking.

TB: Not good?

JK: 1-5. I just lost to Tim actually.

TB: Oh yeah. I destroyed Josh.

DP: So what’s the vibe when you’re picking your fantasy team? I’ve always been fascinated by it like-

TB: What do you mean?

JC: Mine’s actually been pretty successful this year. I’m 5-1. I did auto pick so-

TB: That doesn’t count. That’s fake.

DP: When you’re picking a team, how much are you swayed by sentiment and like love for specific players versus like playing to win.

TB: I just am never picking Tom Brady but other than that, it’s just good players. I’m not really picking for fun.

JK: Yeah, I picked Tom Brady this year. This year I kind of regret it.

TB: Yeah he’s trash.

DP: Do you always pick Tom Brady Josh. As a Tom Brady fan?

JK: Not always. I try to remove-

TB: Well your team is horrendous.

DP: What are your thoughts on his personal life? Because that’s like personally like all I

JC: I think it’s affecting the play.

DP: I think it’s affecting the play too.

TB: I think he made the wrong decision. I think he should have just stayed retired. That’s my.

JK: Yeah. I think part of the reason for the divorce was his continuing-

TB: Yeah, that’s what I was saying.

DP: Eric you look like you have opinions.

TB: That’s what I’m saying.

EF: If we’re talking Tom Brady’s personal life, I personally would not of divorced Giselle. I would have stayed with her and treated her with the utmost respect. You guys are lacking some energy so I figured I’d come in here. The Christian McCaffrey trade is pretty big in the NFL, I’d say. 49ers offense is completely new look. You still have George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, but Christian McCaffrey like that offense is completely new now. I’m excited to see what Jimmy Garoppolo can do. Check down merchant Christian McCaffrey. Great guy to throw a check down to. So we’ll see what that offense is gonna look like.

TB: Kyle Shanahan got a lot of weapons to work with.

EF: Dangerous. Some might say the best skill positions in the league.

TB: What do you think the Eagles think they’re gonna sustainable? Real

EF: I will forever think that every team out of the NFC East is fraudulent until proven otherwise.

TB: NFC East might be the best version of football this year.

EF: Yeah. But it’s the NFC East so we’ll always be fraudulent. And the NFC South is the new NFC East.

TB: That’s true. Because they’re trash.

EF: The Saints suck. The Panthers suck. The Panthers are one game out of first place and they’re

what

TB: 2-5, and they just traded their best player and Robbie Anderson also and fired their coach.

EF: So it’s a dumpster fire over and over in Carolina and they still beat Tom Brady.

TB: That’s that’s that’s everything you need to know about Tom Brady right there. A loser. Big time loser.

DP: All right, and on that note, let’s move into the World Series. If you don’t know I’m from Houston. I’m sitting in a room filled with five Yankees fans. Julia are you?

JC: No that is actually Oh–

DP: Julia, where do your loyalties lie?

JC: Um, I’m more of a Sox girl, but I have been watching a lot of the Mets this year so basically anything but the Yankees but I was actually rooting for them against the Astros. I will say so.

DP: So something I just feel like I’m constantly having to explain to non-Astros fans. Anyone in Houston will run through a brick wall for the Astros. Houston will run through a brick wall for the Astros

TB: They cheated though.

DP: When the Astros won the World Series in 2017, right after Hurricane Harvey and the entire city was devastated. Tim, are you going to like say something rude after I just said that.

TB: No, that’s why I didn’t. I was about to, but I’m not going to now.

DP: But not even that. Like we all know Boston did the same thing. We gladly take your hate because it just fuels our fire. There are only five players left from that 2017 team. And it’s our fourth World Series in six years. Houston has absorbed the negativity, internalized it and converted it into fuel. And that scorn has made the team really mentally strong. And it’s led us to a postseason run that has been literally perfect. And I just think that like when you go through adversity the way that this team has been villainized it makes you stronger. And I think an Astros win, it is inevitable, but I am biased. I do bleed orange, I see all the guys smiling as they want to get in on bashing me.

JC: I’m kind of loving the Phillies energy though they came out of nowhere. I didn’t think the Phillies were going to be the one to make it this far of as well.

TB: Should we go lineup, starting pitching, bullpen who’s got the edge? I feel like you’d know this

best.

EF: I don’t know I’d say right now the lineup. I’d probably give the slight edge to the Phillies, just because of how the top of the lineup performed in the past few games especially in that game five I think you had Rhys Hoskins hits five homeruns this postseason. Bryce Harper. NLCS MVP probably just had the biggest swing of his entire career which has a lot for a guy with two MVPs under his belt. You have Kyle Schwarber who hit the 488 foot homerun in San Diego. Jean Segura is another guy who’s gonna play solid defense up the middle. The Astros also have Yordan Alvarez. Jeremy Pena seems to be the next Randy Arozarena. Jose Altuve, although he hasn’t been hitting this postseason, is still Jose Altuve. Kyle Tucker, Martine Maldonado, even as at the nine hole is performing. Chas McCormick hitting big homeruns against the Yankees, the whole. Bregman is in there too. So the lineups I’d say I mean two teams going to the World Series I would hope that they have two great lineups. I’d probably give the edge to the Phillies just because of how hot the big stars are.

TB: Starting pitching I feel like is also pretty close but probably the Astros.

EF: I hate Verlander the fact he’s on the Astros, but I think he’s probably the best right handed pitcher of this generation. I think he’s the best right handed pitcher and Clayton Kershaw is best left handed pitcher when it’s all said and done. They’ll probably be two top 10 pitchers of all time. It’s tough to you know, say that the Phillies might have a better rotation given that Justin Verlander is 39 and is probably gonna win his third. I think his third Cy Young this year, but you have Zack Wheeler on the other side. You have Aaron Nola. Phillies are too deep in that rotation with Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, but the Astros have Verlander, Framber Valdez, Javier. And then you have Lance McCullers. You could spend any four pitches at any time. So I’d probably give a slight edge to the Astros just because they’re four deep in that rotation. I think the Phillies are probably only two deep. You have Ranger Suarez as the third guy, but, you know, Astros probably get the slight edge there.

TB: Yeah, and the Astros bullpen has been on fire in the postseason. What two runs and like 33 innings or something like that?

EF: Yeah it’s absurd what that bullpen is doing. They came in and that 18 inning game against the Mariners and I think had 13 shutout innings is absurd. From top to bottom. Rafael Montero has been huge Ryan Presley. I think they definitely have the edge there. They absolutely shut down the Yankees in that entire series. So I’d probably give the edge to the bullpen to the Astros right now.

TB: Yeah, failed to make a prediction.

EF: I refuse to pick the Astros. So, I’m gonna go Phillies in six, but that’s probably gonna be wrong.

TB: Say Phillies in seven, but-

DP: That’s what you say to Tim?

TB: Yeah.

AC: Phillies in six.

JK: Astros in four.

TB: The perfect playoffs.

DP: My man, my man, Josh. Julia?

JC: I’m gonna say. I’m gonna say Astros in six, but I am rooting for the Phillies.

TB: Demi and what about you?

DP: I’m thinking like Astros in six. Yeah, I think it’ll be fun. I just feel bad for Dusty Baker. He has to go back up to the north he looked so cold in all the Yankees home games with like his gloves on. And I do think though Tim, we are out of the woods. I think our friendship did survive this past series.

TB: Well, I didn’t even like it wasn’t even. I was never even upset like it wasn’t even a series

EF: Yeah I came into that not expect the Yankees to win but a singular win

TB: Yeah I was expecting at least five games

EF: Any offense out of a guy not named Harrison Bader would have been nice to come by.

DP: Didn’t y’all want Houston though?

EF: I did not want Houston. I never I never said I wanted to Houston. I don’t know when sports fans are going to learn that when you chant we want a certain team that is astronomically better than you it’s probably going to end poorly.

DP: All right, Tim, Tim has an article coming out in this column about the NBA’s newest prospect

TB: Victor Wembanyama.

DP: He’s a 19 year old seven foot four phenom with an eight foot wingspan from France who is projected to be the number one pick in the 2023 NBA draft. So, Tim, what do we need to know about this man?

TB: Sure. So half the article’s about him. A lot of the article’s also going to be about what teams are gonna be doing to get him this year. So a lot of people obviously remember the process 76ers from like the mid 2010s where they just traded all their good players and tried to be horrible for like five straight years which they got Joel Embiid out of it and Ben Simmons for a time but the NBA has tried to do away with tanking in a lot of ways. Like the bottom five teams in the league have the same odds of the first pick.

DP: For those who don’t know what tanking is, can you explain?

TB: Yeah sorry. Tanking is basically if your team isn’t going to be great. It’s trying to make your team worse so that way you have a better chance of getting the number one pick or the number two pick or number three pick. And Wembanyama people are saying possibly the best prospect ever, or at least the best prospect since LeBron I mean it’s not often a seven foot four guy who can shoot, dribble, and pass comes around. A few weeks ago, he played a couple exhibition games with his French team. One game against G league Ignite, which is the G league developmental team who has the projected number two pick Scoot Henderson. And Wembanyama had like 34 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks. Just showing how dominant he could be. And due to that this year, we’re gonna see way more teams trying to tank than we have in recent years, the NBA has done a really good job of trying to do away with that with a lot of different measures to prevent tanking. But this year that’s probably just gonna happen anyway, teams like the Thunder who had their number two pick this year, Chet Holmgren go down for

the year and who don’t have a great roster anyway are probably going to be tanking again. The Jazz who just traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert even started the season strong, probably gonna end up trading a lot of their veterans to try to tank. We could even see teams like the Wizards or the Trailblazers or the Kings, if things go south in December trade away their veterans and try to get in on getting Victor Wembanyama or even Scoot Henderson with the number to pick. And the thing about it is you could just unfortunately, see in February, there could be eight teams in the NBA just trying to lose every single game, which is not going

to be very fun. But it will be fun when Wembanyama gets to the NBA and whatever team he’s on, will immediately be way better and immediately be worth a ton more to whoever owns the team. So I’m excited to watch him play in the NBA next year. Excited to watch his highlights this year. Not really excited to watch what teams do to get him.

DP: Boys, thoughts.

JK: That was riveting.

TB: Thanks, guys.

JC: Is he actually really athletic though, or is he like the next Tacko Fall or whatever it was?

TB: Oh no, he like can actually like handle the ball. He takes like stepback threes and like shoots off the dribble. Like he’s he looks like a guard but he’s seven foot four.

EF: Who would ever watch a pickup game between me and Tim on Victor Wembanyama? And then you can imagine how good he’s going to be.

TB: That’s a really good point.

JK: Yeah, I think Victor’s gonna be good. Really, really no way around it.

AC: I’ve just been thinking about a Victor Wembanyama video for the last 10 minutes sitting here. The one where he’s walking over-

TB: Oh the one where he steps over like two rows of chairs in one step.

AC: Like they’re not they’re basically,

DP: We want to add some more spice to the podcast, and we’re trying to come up with a different segment that we could do. And I myself am naturally very movie inclined. So we’re trying to come up with names. I texted Tim in a flurry asking him what his thoughts were. He did not share the same enthusiasm as me.

TB: I forgot to reply. I’m sorry.

DP: So I think the best idea is just to talk about it right now. And then y’all can just sound off in the comments on what y’all like what y’all don’t like. Okay, so, I’ve been told we can only have one movie themed.

TB: That was my one suggestion. She gave me like five ideas. I said, we should do one of them. I don’t know which.

DP: Okay, so one movie themed segment. So, sound off in the comments what you like one of them may be too cringe. They all might be too cringe, but that’s all right. So, Moneyball would be like we talk about stats.

JC: That’s a sick segment. What does that mean? I’ve actually never seen Moneyball do you guys

recommend?

DP: It’s a great movie.

JK: I’ve like seen bits and pieces. But the song is really what stuck out.

TB: Great film.

EF: Moneyball is one of the greatest movies of all time.

TB: It’s a great film.

EF: What’s the line with Brad Pitt and talking about how bad the Athletics are? There’s good teams.

There’s bad teams.

TB: Oh no it’s rich teams, poor teams

EF: No it’s good things bad teams. There’s 50 feet of shit, and then there’s us.

TB: You’re right. He did say that. That’s completely correct. Wait so Demi, what’s the whole idea

with the Moneyball segment?

EF: It’s just stats.

TB: Crazy stat of the week, how about that?

DP: Crazy stat of the week. Moneyball segment would be crazy stat of the week.

EF: I’ve got I’ve got a good stat if you want I can kick things off? The Astros beat the Yankees in less innings than they beat the Mariners in and they played one less game technically. So the Astros beat the Yankees in four games, but they beat them in 35 and a half innings. When they beat the Mariners, it was a three game series, but they played an 18 inning game that ended up being 36 innings, so it took them 36 innings to eliminate the Mariners.

TB: That’s a crazy stat. 35 and a half innings to eliminate the Yankees and they played one less game.

DP: Crazy stat.

EF: So that’s a crazy stat for you right there.

DP: I feel like I’m in Moneyball.

EF: The Astros have been in the AL for 10 years. They’ve eliminated the Yankees four times from the playoffs, the Yankees have been around since 1903. That is the most times that any team has eliminated that any franchise has eliminated the Yankees in the entire history of the Yankees.

DP: Damn, twist the dagger.

JC: So it’s personal.

EF: And it took them 10 years to do that. And every other team, it’s been about 119 years.

JC: Wait, do you guys think that Judge is gonna stay?

EF: I hope not. I’ll say it.

JC: Really?

EF: I hope not.

DP: So he’s entering free agency this year. Right?

I think that a Judge contract will set the Yankees back five years. I think that the amount of the sheer amount of money that they’ll have to pay him for a guy that’s on the wrong side of 30, history shows that giving guys contracts that are going to be north of $300 million, probably in the ballpark of eight plus years. For a guy that has had injury problems in the past, I think they’d be much better off taking that money and putting it elsewhere, especially after the postseason that Aaron Judge had. But I’m a bitter Yankees fan, so any any Yankees fan with slight optimism would probably say something different.

TB: I have a feeling they’re gonna pay him. I mean, the thing is, if they don’t pay him though, like, I have a feeling they’re gonna pay him. I mean, the thing is, if they don’t pay him though, like, what are they doing? Like? Are they just gonna, like reset?

EF: I think the window with this core is over.

DP: So next potential segment idea. She’s The Man moment. So who’s seen She’s The Man? Julia’s

the only one raising her hand. Charlie have you seen She’s The Man?

TB: That checks out unfortunately.

JC: It’s the one with like, Amanda, Amanda Bynes right?

DP: Amanda Bynes.

JC: Before she was crazy.

TB: Don’t know who that is.

DP: Channing Tatum in his prime.

JC: Channing Tatum. And she has a twin brother.

DP: She pretends to go to her brother’s private school to play on his team because they cut the soccer team at her girls school. So, the entire time Amanda Bynes is basically wearing a wig. Last scene, she finally gets exposed for trying to pretend to be her brother and she plays the rest of the soccer game, like with her hair down and her hair like is like past her shoulders. It’s like really long, and her hair is down the entire time and I’m sorry, it just doesn’t make any sense. Julie is laughing because she agrees.

JC: You should never be that girl ever. No, no, she was in love with Channing Tatum.

EF: That makes two of us. I thought they were twins.

TB: Wait what aren’t they twins?

JC: The twin’s name is Sebastian. He’s not Channing Tatum.

TB: Oh okay.

DP: Sports moment that just doesn’t make sense.

TB: That’s what it is. That’s what the sports moment that didn’t make sense. I like that.

JC: As in like wearing your hair down when you play doesn’t make sense.

TB: I get it.

DP: Yeah it doesn’t make sense. Just doesn’t track.

JK: Had probably the most surprising goal in intramural soccer today that I’ve ever seen in my life.

I think Tim can break it down better than I can.

JC: And it just didn’t make sense.

AC: Tell them what happened Tim.

TB: You did like a, you tapped it back and forth, pushed it in-between two guys and you did a Maradona, which I was like, holy shit. And then then you sniped it in the bottom corner. Yeah, it was awesome.

JK: For those of you who might not know what a Maradona is, I believe it’s the spin move.

TB: It’s the one you do in FIFA when you don’t know any skill moves and you just spin the right stick.

JK: Yeah that one. It was cool.

DP: I didn’t know you’re such a soccer superstar. I would have put more-

AC: I didn’t know I had it in me either. I was surprised with myself.

EF: I always knew he had it in him personally. Yeah. If you’ve ever seen wearing a headband, you know he’s up to something special.

TB: It was awesome.

AC: Tim are we allowed to talk about our intramural season?

TB: No, but sure. The people like the who are the people? Let’s get back to sports that people care

about, and want to hear about.

DP: And then the last one that we’ll mention here, I’m Remember The Titans: a sports moment that made you cry/emotional

TB: Breece Hall tearing his ACL.

DP: Who tore his ACL?

TB: The Jets rookie running back who’s gonna win offensive Rookie of the Year.

DP: Yeah.

TB: He tore his ACL yesterday.

DP: That sucks.

TB: Yeah.

DP: Things are not going well. For New York sports. The Jets are 5-2.

JC: The Minneapolis miracle. I cried when the Minneapolis miracle happened.

TB: That was like five years ago.

EF: Are you a Saints fan?

TB: She’s a Vikings fan.

EF: Oh, you’re a Vikings fan. All right. I guess that makes sense.

DP: I cried watching the redeem team this week.

TB: Because Kobe, right?

JC: Oh are we talking about recent ones?

TB: Yes.

EF: Or just any.

DP: Yes. No, but I appreciate it. That was a good. That was a good moment. Julia.

EF: I think you talk about sports moments to make you cry. I think Jeter’s walk off. I think this isn’t recent, but Jeter’s walk off his final at bat at Yankee Stadium. I see Demi rolling her eyes. The Yankees haven’t had a moment in God knows how long so this, this is all we really got. You remember that one?

TB: I do remember that one, yeah. I’d say my last good sports moment was when the Jets beat the Pats in 2015.

JK: You’re telling me you cried when the Jets beat the Pats in 2015?

TB: You want to know when the last time the Jets beat the Pats was? Probably 2015. I was there though, so it was sick. I did not cry. It was just a sick moment.

JK: Tim we’re talking about sports moments you cried and you specifically mentioned this.

TB: I didn’t know I had to cry.

JK: Yeah, you had to cry.

TB: I thought it was just an emotional moment.

DP: No, I think it worked.

TB: I don’t know then.

DP: Tim, Tim doesn’t cry.



EF: That is not true. That is not true. That is not true. My roommate, every night before Tim goes to bed, I listen to him sob his eyes out while listening to white noise. You guys don’t know Tim like I know Tim. He’s a water duct once the sun goes down.