Hilltop Gourmet: Foxtrot Market – Georgetown’s Newest and Trendiest Spot!

Two weeks ago, Foxtrot Market opened its premier Washington, D.C. location on the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and N Street NW. The brand has other storefronts located in Chicago and Dallas, but this establishment is the company’s first on the east coast.

Georgetown’s Foxtrot Market is a robust and multifaceted location, functioning as a coffee shop, cafe, gourmet grocer and delivery service. Foxtrot takes accessibility and ease of payment to the next level by enabling users to pay through the company’s app, earning rewards the more they spend.

Foxtrot’s retail locations are modern and sleek, furnished with tasteful black-and-white fixtures, chic wooden tables, wicker chairs and a variety of greenery, including hanging vines and potted plants. Foxtrot provides a selection of high quality brands from The Real Coconut tortilla chips to Van Leeuwen’s ice cream and Junita’s Jar cookies.

The storefront additionally collects a selection of sommelier curated wines and even offers hand-picked lifestyle gifts such as studio-made candles, essential oils and beauty products. The vendor focuses on promoting women-owned and small businesses.

As a result of its carefully chosen products and location on Wisconsin Avenue, Foxtrot provides a juxtaposition to Wawa, which is located just across the street. In contrast to Foxtrot’s upscale brands, Wawa offers commonly known consumer brands such as Lay’s, Edy’s ice cream or Chips Ahoy.

In the past few weeks, I have had the opportunity to indulge in the Foxtrot experience several times. Initially, it was the black-and-white balloon arch adorning the windows that caught my eye. Intrigued, I headed inside to discover heaven for heavy snackers such as myself. Tempted by the giant rainbow sprinkle cookies and chocolate caramel brownies, my first purchase consisted of two boxes of Milk Bar cookies and a sprinkle sugar cookie filled with frosting.

The sight of Foxtrot carrying pre-packaged Milk Bar cookies piqued my interest at first glance. Milk Bar is relatively expensive to order from directly, so I was excited to see these boxed cookies offered through Foxtrot at a much lower price.

In each box, there are four packs of cookies with two cookies in each pack. Foxtrot currently carries three flavors: the signature compost cookie, confetti and cornflake. I tried both the confetti and compost, which is chocolate chip cookie with potato chip and pretzel pieces, and I was not disappointed in the slightest! Both flavors were delicious, and the cookies themselves were soft and chewy. For only $5 a box, I know these cookies will be a repeat purchase.

The frosting filled sugar cookie, which was not from Milk Bar, was satisfying to start. The dough was extremely filling and the frosting at the center of the cookie was sugary sweet, however. I found I had a hard time finishing the dessert, even after several days of snacking on it.

The following week, I headed back to Foxtrot to grab an early breakfast with a friend. Rather than shopping for snacks this time around, I tried Foxtrot’s all-day cafe menu. I chose the radiance smoothie and a migas breakfast taco.

I thought the smoothie was phenomenal. The flavors were fresh and the unique combination of ingredients blended together seamlessly. The breakfast taco was delicious, but it was not freshly made and had been pre-wrapped in aluminum foil. For the reasonable prices, however, the quality was well worth its while.

After browsing through the store several more times, I have created a mental list of future items to try. At the top of my list are the Van Leeuwen, Oatly! and Jeni’s ice cream pints as well as the salted caramel brownies and stuffed peppers from the prepared meals section of the store. Stay tuned for a more in-depth Foxtrot haul rating in the coming weeks!