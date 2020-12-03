Homemade Gourmet: Turn Down for Brunch: Part 2

Since the last installment of brunch ratings, I have visited a few novel brunch spots that I felt were worth sharing. Three of the locations are in the Georgetown University community, all of which are just short walks for Georgetown students. These four restaurants successfully mesh the hearty and the traditional elements of brunch, and some of their menus feature some of the most delicious American fares I have tasted! Starting off the train of egg-cellence…

1. Clyde’s: 4/5

Conventional restaurant saloon transitions to outdoor brunch for a fresh take on the mid-morning meal!

I headed to Clyde’s on a cloudy Sunday morning. Their COVID-19 pandemic seating immediately stuck out to me, with tables and chairs positioned directly on M Street itself. Even then, the space was arranged neatly and compositionally. Tables were draped in clean, white tablecloths, and the lofty black Tito’s Vodka sun umbrellas stood in stark contrast. The brighter seating outside was a fresh transition compared to the darker saloon atmosphere of its indoor dining. Upon glancing at the menu, I settled on the Eggs Chesapeake: two poached eggs, a crab cake, hollandaise sauce and brunch potatoes. With Maryland a hop and a skip away, I assumed the crabs used would be top quality. The meal definitely did not disappoint. The potatoes were flavorful and the eggs Benedict and hollandaise sauce were well-executed, although I wish the crab meat was better seasoned and more pronounced in the meal.

2. Peacock Cafe: 5/5

Sleek, elegant and light, the palatable menu does not disappoint!

I have never once been disappointed in the multitude of times I have been served at Peacock Cafe. The restaurant, and consequently the brunch, are the epitome of elegance. Coupled with the palatable menu, Peacock never ceases to impress. Sitting on the end of Prospect Street, the locale provides a taste of the bustle from Wisconsin Avenue while maintaining the quaint, quieter neighborhood feel. Every item on their brunch menu is perfection. Some standouts, in my opinion, include the Smoked Salmon Omelet and Rigatoni Pasta with Grilled Chicken Breast. Ordering the fries is also a must. They are perfectly cooked, pale golden-yellow, light shoestring fries. I could probably plow through two plates’ worth in a single sitting. Besides the fries, the smoothies are incredible and made completely with fresh fruits.

3. Martin’s Tavern: 5/5

Historical and traditional meets rich and filling American fare!

Can a restaurant get any better than the one where John F. Kennedy proposed to Jackie 67 years ago, in acclaimed booth number three? This location incorporates the atmosphere of a traditional 1800s-style tavern alongside modern, American fare. Before brunching here, I had also had lunch and dined here, and I loved it. Two words to describe the food: rich and filling. The brunch met the gold standard. I ordered the skillet scrambler, which consists of hash browns, bacon, avocado, onions, green and red peppers, two eggs your way, shredded cheddar cheese and a light layer of salsa. The rich taste was emphasized in the potatoes, seasoned with onions and green and red peppers, whereas the salsa provided a mild spice. Atop these, the avocado was incredibly fresh and provided the perfect balance to the spicy tang. Furthermore, the restaurant was also immaculate with how they handled COVID-19 precautions–by having 6 foot distancing between tables, limiting the customer capacity to 50%, frequent sanitization, contactless menu options, and following CDC mask wearing policies.

4. Pinstripes: 4/5

No ’pagne, no gain! Bottomless brunch is a must!

On a crisp, sunny Halloween day, sitting outside seating by the canal with a view of Wisconsin Avenue was the perfect place to be. My roommates and I headed to Pinstripes to partake in their weekend bottomless brunch. The restaurant currently isn’t offering bowling or bocce during the pandemic. However, the mimosas were still exceptional, and I cannot say enough about them. For just $18 per person during a two-hour time frame, we were able to sip orange, cranberry and grapefruit-flavored mimosas to our hearts’ content. For sustenance, the brunch menu is definitely on the more concise side, but there are several solid offerings. I personally enjoyed my American scramble with bacon, onion, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar and a side of calabrian potatoes. I also had the privilege of enjoying the decadent Waffle Duo, which featured mini Belgian waffles, fresh berries, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and banana, the weekend prior. However, there were some mixed reviews on individual menu items, particularly the chicken and waffles, at our table, docking the overall rating one point.

What’s sizzlin’, and what’s not? Stay tuned for a final installment of: Turn Down for Brunch.