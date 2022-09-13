Hoya Asks: What Podcast Would You Host?

On this episode of “Hoya Asks,” Multimedia staffers Valerie Blinder (COL ’24) and Nicholas Lohman (SFS ’24) set out around campus to ask Georgetown students what topics they would want to host a podcast or video series on. People’s responses ranged from challenging society’s obsession with bagels to recapping wild stories with Uber drivers. Though some replies bordered on chaos, all were undeniably representative of the diverse topics Georgetown students find compelling. Watch and discover the creative and sometimes random topics that elicit such extreme passion from our students.