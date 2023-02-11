InterHall Council Met With Controversy Amid Elections

A candidate running for a position on the Georgetown University InterHall Council, a student group dedicated to improving the residence life of on-campus community members, sparked student outrage for allegedly promising support to political clubs in exchange for votes in its Feb. 3 election.

Controversy first arose after posts appeared on Flok, an anonymous college social media platform, that referenced a message that a candidate for the InterHall executive board sent in a GroupMe channel called “Republican Hoyas Group.”

In this channel, Christian Spadini (CAS ’26), a candidate for vice president of finance for InterHall, encouraged recipients to vote for a list of seven candidates, including himself, for the InterHall executive board. All seven candidates on the list won their respective elections.

Spadini’s message characterized the members as politically conservative, according to screenshots obtained by The Hoya. The message also implied future collaboration between InterHall and Georgetown University College Republicans (GUCR) using InterHall funds.

“We assembled a slate of good, conservative candidates,” Spadini wrote in the message. “If you guys could vote for us then it would do wonders on campus. We plan on doing events with GUCR if elected.”

Students expressed outrage at the message online. Just hours after members of the “Republican Hoyas Group” received the message, posts about a connection between InterHall and GUCR began to circulate on Flok.

“I know Interhall council is stupid, but PLEASE VOTE,” one student wrote. “Currently, GUCR are currently trying to swamp the vote, and have announced plans to use the funds for events with their own club.”

“I know that Georgetown has an obsession with politics, but trying to scam Interhall elections is just pathetic. Come on GUCR,” another student wrote.

Georgetown University | The recent InterHall Council elections caused controversy on social media after a candidate promised funding to a conservative group on campus in exchange for votes.

Dario Cassera (CAS ’26), the newly elected president of InterHall, said the GroupMe message is not reflective of the candidates’ plans for their administration.

“We are an entirely apolitical group, and politics do not and should not have anything to do with our goals to make campus and student living better,” Cassera told The Hoya. “I have no affiliation with the Georgetown College Republicans or any partisan group on campus, and the board itself acts as an apolitical entity.”

GUCR President Michael Emerson (CAS ’24) said the organization had no involvement in campaigning for InterHall seats and that no plans are underway to work with InterHall.

“With regards to the InterHall Council election, GUCR made no official or unofficial deals with any of the candidates,” Emerson wrote to The Hoya. “We also made no endorsements or promotions.”

Spadini said that while he previously suggested a potential collaboration between InterHall and GUCR, he would not support funding for events with a solely political aim.

“There have not been nor are there any plans to send IHC funds to GUCR or any specific club,” Spadini wrote to The Hoya. “The Interhall Council will not organize an event solely to further any political agenda.”

Cassera said the candidates agreed upon and sent out similar messages promoting themselves in GroupMe channels for other clubs, including the Philodemic Society, the Asian American Student Association and Hilltop Consultants.

“We have multiple friends of philo running and if we win we would definitely try and help philo with events through interhall,” Spadini wrote in a GroupMe message to the Philodemic Society.

Cassera said it is the board’s goal to move past the initial concerns surrounding its election and focus its efforts on improving the student housing experience.

“I’m disappointed that this controversy has kind of gotten in the way of advocating and encouraging education on the InterHall Council,” Cassera said. “I just want everyone to know that we do not care about your political affiliation.”

Spadini said students interested in InterHall affairs can keep up with the organization by looking at its minutes.

“As laid out in the constitution, minutes will be kept at every IHC meeting,” Spadini said. “These will be made available to all students in the interest of transparency and openness.”